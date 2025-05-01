BMW is planning a brand-new electric car called the i2, expected to arrive in 2030. But unlike the current 2 Series Coupe, which is a sporty two-door car, the new i2 is rumored to be a four-door electric model focused on space and practicality. Codenamed NB8, the BMW i2 will sit at the entry level of BMW’s electric lineup, right next to the upcoming i1 hatchback. It won’t replace the current 2 Series Coupe with a gas engine, because BMW isn’t planning a direct internal combustion engine (ICE) successor for that car. Instead, the i2 will be a fresh take on a small, fun-to-drive EV.

Like the i1, the i2 is expected to offer both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. That’s a big step up from the current 2 Series Gran Coupe, which used a front-wheel drive layout. BMW is clearly aiming to keep its signature sporty driving feel, even in its smallest electric cars.

At the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show, BMW’s head of product management, Bernd Körber, said that small cars are still very important to the brand. They help bring younger customers into the BMW family and keep sales strong. And even as BMW moves toward full electrification, it still wants to deliver cars that are fun to drive.

Gen6 Batteries and Motors

We don’t know exact performance specs yet, but the i2 will use BMW’s sixth-generation (Gen6) battery technology. These new cylindrical batteries are more powerful and efficient than the current ones. BMW is likely targeting a driving range of at least 700 kilometers on a single charge, thanks to these improvements. We also expect decent bump in power compared to the current F74 M235 which tops the range with 312 horsepower.

The compact four-door electric i2 won’t be just another small EV—it’s BMW’s way of staying true to its roots while building for the future. More information should be available in the coming years as we get closer to the 2030 launch.