BMW Group Romania hosted the local debut of the new BMW iX3, marking the first public appearance of a Neue Klasse model in the country. The event took place in Bucharest where journalists and invited guests were given a closer look at the upcoming all-electric SUV. The iX3 is the first model built on BMW’s all-new Neue Klasse platform, the foundation for the brand’s next generation of electric vehicles. Production will begin in November 2025 at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, before the SUV reaches European markets in spring 2026.

First Neue Klasse SUV

Unlike the outgoing iX3, which was based on the existing X3 body, the new version is a ground-up electric design. Internally known as NA5, it’s the first SUV to use BMW’s new 800-volt architecture and sixth-generation eDrive technology. The dual-motor xDrive 50 version produces around 463 PS and 645 Nm of torque, enabling 0–100 km/h in roughly 4.9 seconds. Power comes from a 108-kWh battery using newly developed round cells with 20 percent higher energy density than before.

Charging performance is another major step forward. The system supports 400-kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80% top-up in about 21 minutes, or roughly 350 kilometers (217 miles) of range added in ten minutes. The WLTP range is up to 800 km (497 miles), while the EPA figure is expected to be around 400 miles (644 km).

The iX3 also supports bidirectional charging, meaning it can power home devices or even feed electricity back to the grid when compatible systems are available.

Design and Dimensions

The new iX3 is slightly longer and wider but lower than its predecessor, measuring 4,782 mm long, 1,895 mm wide, and 1,635 mm tall, with a 2,897-mm wheelbase. The proportions give it a more athletic stance while improving aerodynamics — the drag coefficient has dropped from 0.29 to 0.24. Design details follow BMW’s Neue Klasse language, previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

The kidney grille has been slimmed down and outlined by light instead of chrome, while the headlights are more angular and technical. At the rear, thin horizontal taillights extend toward the roundel, creating a distinctive new signature. Flushed and retractable door handles, smooth surfacing, and simplified contours reduce visual clutter and help the iX3 achieve better airflow efficiency.

Minimalist Interior

Inside, the cabin is a complete departure from BMW’s current layouts. There’s no digital instrument cluster or rotary iDrive controller. Instead, a 17.9-inch central touchscreen handles nearly all vehicle functions, running BMW’s new Operating System X. A second display, called Panoramic Vision, projects key driving information across the lower edge of the windshield, spanning from A-pillar to A-pillar. An optional 3D head-up display adds layered visual depth above it.

The steering wheel uses “shy tech” controls — buttons that illuminate only when active — and the center console keeps a few physical switches for essentials like volume, drive mode, and parking brake.

The Bucharest Debut

At the Bucharest event, BMW representatives emphasized that the new iX3 signals the beginning of a major product cycle. Attendees could inspect the car up close — its clean design, large panoramic screen, and minimalist lighting setup — elements that will define the next wave of BMW electric models.

This local debut also underlines Romania’s growing role in BMW’s regional plans. With the Debrecen plant less 50 kilometers away from the border, markets like Romania could be among the first in Eastern Europe to receive the Neue Klasse SUV once production ramps up. Some of the workforce at the Debrecen plant comes from nearby border cities, allowing BMW to draw from a bilingual — and in many cases, trilingual — talent pool.

[Photos: Radu Chindris / BMW Romania]