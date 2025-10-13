BMW has revived the Neue Klasse name, but not as a series of sedans and coupes. Instead of repeating the strategy from over 60 years ago, Neue Klasse now represents an all-encompassing product portfolio. In the first wave alone, BMW plans to launch 40 new or updated models by the end of 2027. Nearly every vehicle in the brand’s lineup will build upon innovations introduced last month with the next-generation iX3.

The all-new SUV marks the start of a broad family of electric vehicles that will debut in rapid succession. While some Neue Klasse EVs will expand the lineup, others are expected to replace existing models. We’ve already discussed the strong possibility that the iX5 and iX7 will serve as indirect successors to the current iX. Likewise, it’s worth questioning whether BMW still needs the i4, given that an i3 sedan is around the corner.

Will The i3 Sedan Clash With The i4 Gran Coupe?

The “NA0” i3 sedan is slated to arrive next year as a true global model, no longer limited to China like today’s CLAR-based, long-wheelbase 3 Series EV (“G28”). Once it launches, it’s bound to overlap with the i4 Gran Coupe, and logic suggests it will cannibalize a significant portion of its sales.

That brings us to today’s question: Does BMW still need an electric Gran Coupe? Munich is a master of spin-off models, so the i4’s future might not be sealed just yet. The two cars will coexist for a while. The “G26” i4 is rumored to stay in production until mid-2028, while its two-door “G22” Coupe and “G23” Convertible siblings may continue until mid-2029.

But who would buy an i4 Gran Coupe anyway once the i3 arrives? The newcomer will certainly have far superior specs, especially if it mirrors the 2027 iX3’s impressive figures. Unless BMW builds another i4 using Neue Klasse technology, the i3 will inevitably make the Gran Coupe feel dated. Not just in terms of hardware, but also styling and in-car technology.

Should BMW invest in a next-generation i4 Gran Coupe? Traditionalists might prefer the classic three-box sedan with a nearly flat roof, but many customers appreciate the sleek coupe-esque silhouette. The sloping roofline reduces rear headroom, but the liftback layout offers easier loading for bulkier items, something a conventional trunk can’t match.

The i3 Touring Could Join The i3 Sedan

That said, buyers wanting a tailgate without resorting to an SUV may soon have another option: an electric 3 Series Touring (“NA1”) is reportedly on the way. Ideally, BMW would develop a new i4 Gran Coupe to satisfy those who prioritize style over practicality. With the 8 Series Gran Coupe nearing retirement, it would be a shame to shrink the GC lineup down to just the baby 2 Series.

More variety is always welcome, but that’s easier said than done. Maintaining two closely related models adds complexity just as BMW’s lineup enters a period of major transformation. Still, converting the i3 into a five-door liftback wouldn’t be an insurmountable challenge. Ultimately, it comes down to cost and whether BMW believes a new i4 would justify the investment. Long story short: Would enough people buy one?

Even if the company decides against another electric Gran Coupe, the i4 name may live on through two-door models. Reports suggest a coupe (“NA2”) and a convertible (“NA3”) are under consideration, with the former having better odds of reaching production. Either way, the next-generation i4 won’t be part of BMW’s initial 40-plus Neue Klasse rollout.