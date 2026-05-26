The final ALPINA-pampered 3 Series and 4 Series have rolled off the assembly, but a new wave of models will arrive from 2027.

Article Summary The last ALPINA B3 GT and B4 GT were assembled back in November 2025.

ALPINA is now sharing footage from within the Munich plant where the two cars were manufactured.

Production of the B8 GT has already ended, with the XB7 to follow suit later this year.

ALPINA models from the pre-BMW era received an unceremonious sendoff, with no official announcements marking their demise. However, the official ALPINA Classic Instagram account has documented their retirements. Only a few months ago, we saw the final B8 GT roll off the assembly line in Dingolfing. Now, it’s time to look back at the last of the B3 GT breed.

We’ve learned the model’s swan song was the more practical Touring, finished in the excellent ALPINA Green shade. It was built in November 2025, the same month the last B4 GT also left the halls of the German factory. However, the double farewell does not mark the end of pre-BMW ALPINAs. Limited to 120 units, the XB7 Manufaktur won’t enter production at the Spartanburg plant until September.

What comes next? The return of the B7, albeit likely under a different name. The BMW ALPINA-badged 7 Series is set to make a comeback next year with V8 power. We’ve recently learned there will also be a fully electric version, presumably based on the i7 M70. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, a six-cylinder model could also be in the works.

The New ALPINA Will Initially Focus On The Largest BMW Models

The next new BMW likely to receive the ALPINA treatment is the second-generation X7. The full-size luxury SUV will transition to the “G67” generation in 2027, although the upscale derivative probably won’t arrive before 2028.

At the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk told BMWBLOG that ALPINA’s expansion will begin at the top of the range before gradually moving downmarket.

“We’re going to start the next chapter, starting from the top end, and then slowly expand, and we’ll see how far it goes. We don’t want to rush, we don’t want to push. It should be something that creates a natural demand, and if you produce one less than you have demand, that’s probably the best situation.”

That statement theoretically leaves room for the return of the ALPINA 3 Series further down the line. However, a more logical move would be to focus on the 5 Series and X5 before venturing into lower segments. The Vision BMW ALPINA is a stately 5.2-meter coupe, clearly signaling that the primary goal is to build large luxury cars capable of taking on Bentley and Maybach.