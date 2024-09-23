BMW is preparing to rewrite the i3 with a new family of cars after 2025. Set to debut in 2027, the i3 Touring (NA1) will be the wagon variant of the Neue Klasse-based i3 Sedan, which is slated for a 2026 release. The BMW i3 Touring’s design, though still largely under wraps, will heavily draw inspiration from the Vision Neue Klasse concept, which made is debut in 2023. Rendering artist @sugardesign_1 has already given us a glimpse of what this future wagon might look like, combining the familiar silhouette of a Touring model with the forward-thinking design elements of BMW’s Neue Klasse philosophy.

In these speculative renderings, the i3 Touring showcases a sleek profile with a long crease running above the shoulder line, extending from the front fenders to the rear taillights. The Hofmeister Kink, a signature BMW design element, connects elegantly to the D-pillar in this wagon variant. At the rear, the design is nearly identical to what we see on the concept car with clean lines, less parts and high-tech taillights. The renderings also show the touchless doors of the initial Neue Klasse concept.

Under the hood, the i3 Touring will benefit from BMW’s sixth-generation battery technology. BMW promises at least a 30% boost in range and charging speed compared to the current crop of electric vehicles. These advancements will be possible by installing sixth-generation batteries with round cells. These will have a 46-mm (1.8-inch) diameter and two heights: 95 mm (3.7 in) for cars and 120 mm (4.7 in) for crossovers/SUVs. Energy density is going up by 20% while production-related emissions are dropping by 60%. BMW is allegedly planning three different battery capacities: 75 kWh, 90 kWh, and 105 kW.

BMW has already confirmed Neue Klasse models will support bidirectional charging, allowing owners to power their home appliances. In addition, they’ll be able to put the stored energy in the network or juice up various types of electrical equipment. Vehicle-to-vehicle charging hasn’t been mentioned.

BMW will finally show us the the design of the i3 sedan next year, but we don’t expect to see the touring variant until 2026.