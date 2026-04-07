Article Summary BMW South Korea is giving the 4 Series Convertible limited-run versions based on the 420i and M440i.

Only 15 units of each will be sold exclusively through the company's online shop.

The four-cylinder model comes in Arctic Race Blue while the six-cylinder M Performance variant is painted Mineral White.

2026 is a sad year for those who enjoy open-top motoring, as BMW is axing two convertibles. The Z4 and 8 Series are being retired from the lineup, leaving the 4 Series as the sole surviving cabrio. Seeing the glass half full, the “G23” is expected to stick around until closer to the decade’s end. In the meantime, South Korea gets a special-edition duo.

As you’re probably used to by now, the cars have a limited production run and can only be ordered through the company’s online shop. Both are capped at 15 units and carry impossibly long names: BMW 420i Convertible M Sport Pro Arctic Race Blue Edition and BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Pro Mineral White Edition.

South Korea-only versions typically come in a well-equipped, fixed configuration, and these two are no exception. The 420i comes in Arctic Race Blue, while the more potent M440i is painted Mineral White. Both ride on 19-inch wheels, but while the lesser version has Jet Black alloys, its M Performance cousin gets a more attractive Individual two-tone set.

Since the 420i also has the M Sport Package Pro, it makes a convincing impression of an M440i. However, BMW connoisseurs can immediately spot the subtle differences. BMW fits the B58-powered model with a different kidney grille and a more aggressive front bumper. From the side, the carbon side mirror caps in the M-specific design are hard to miss.

Inside, the B48-powered car features Individual upholstery with extended Merino leather in Ivory White. The beefier special edition takes a different approach with brown mocha-colored Vernasca leather. Stepping up to the M440i also gets you crystal accents on the iDrive controller, gear selector, and start button.

Predictably, there is a sizeable price gap between the two. BMW South Korea is charging 80.4 million won ($53,600) for the 420i, whereas the M440i costs 99.2 million won ($66,200). The two special editions will be available to order through the online shop from April 9 at 3 PM local time.

Looking ahead, the “G23” is likely to remain in production until mid-2029. Although another facelift seems improbable, BMW will reportedly transition the inline-six, 3.0-liter engine to the B58B30M3 for the M440i sold outside of the United States. The switch is rumored to take place with vehicles produced from March 2027.