BMW has confirmed plans to build at least six electric vehicles in Spartanburg, South Carolina by the end of the decade. Their identities have not been disclosed but logic tells us most (if not all) will be SUVs. One candidate is a purely electric derivative of the next-generation X5. Codenamed G65, the future luxury SUV was spotted yesterday testing for the first time as an EV.

Where does that leave the iX? That’s a valid question considering BMW is likely to build iX6 and iX7 models as well, based on the next-gen X6 (G66) and X7 (G67). Sources close to Munich claim there won’t be a follow-up to the controversially styled iX. Codenamed I20, the large premium SUV sold exclusively as an EV will get a nip and tuck in 2025 but a second-gen model isn’t planned, or so we’ve heard.

It’s easy to understand why BMW could pull the plug on the iX. With three new electric SUVs on the way, these would cannibalize the polarizing model’s sales. The iX5, iX6, and iX7 are likely to feature conventional styling, attracting buyers who might otherwise be reluctant to choose the eccentric iX.

The iX is supposedly going to remain in production until mid-2028. It’ll be interesting to see whether BMW will revise this schedule considering the iX5 is coming out in 2027. It’s unclear whether the iX’s potential demise will be brought forward. Either way, the future isn’t looking great for the stately EV made at the Dingolfing factory in Germany.

While the iX sits on a dedicated platform, the iX5 is expected to use CLAR bones. That’s despite the fact BMW is a year away from launching the Neue Klasse bespoke architecture. The first-ever electric iX5 is unlikely to be as spacious as the iX. That’s because there are packaging constraints associated with engineering an electric vehicle that shares its platform with an ICE car. Should you need more room, the iX7 should do the trick.