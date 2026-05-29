The new BMW iX3 will be newer, cheaper, and faster-charging, but the larger BMW iX still has a few major advantages.

Article Summary The BMW iX xDrive45 brings a lower entry point to the U.S. iX lineup with 402 horsepower and up to 312 miles of EPA-estimated range.

The upcoming BMW iX3 will offer newer Neue Klasse tech, longer range, and much faster charging.

The iX still wins on luxury, cabin space, air suspension comfort, and overall long-distance refinement.

The new BMW iX3 is coming to America, and that creates an interesting problem for BMW EV shoppers. On paper, the Neue Klasse-based iX3 will be newer, more efficient, faster-charging, and likely cheaper than the larger iX. So the obvious question is simple: does the BMW iX still make sense in 2026? After spending several months with the updated BMW iX xDrive45, the answer is yes — but only for the right buyer.

The 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 is new to the U.S. market and effectively gives BMW a more attainable entry point into the iX lineup. It produces 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, enough for a 0-60 mph sprint in 4.9 seconds. More importantly, it uses a 94.8 kWh battery pack and offers an EPA-estimated range of around 312 miles, depending on wheel and tire choice.

Charging is not quite at the level of BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse models. The iX xDrive45 supports DC fast charging at up to 175 kW, while the iX xDrive60 and iX M70 can charge at up to 195 kW. In ideal conditions, BMW says the iX xDrive45 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 35 minutes. In winter, however, especially somewhere like Chicago, range and charging speed can take a noticeable hit. In my experience, a cold winter day can reduce range by roughly 20 to 25 percent.

Why Should You Pick The iX Over The iX3?

Where the iX still makes a very strong case for itself is comfort. With the optional dual-axle air suspension, the iX remains one of the most relaxing BMWs you can buy. It absorbs rough pavement, potholes, and broken city roads with the kind of refinement usually associated with a 7 Series. That is one major difference versus the upcoming iX3, which is not expected to offer air suspension.

The iX also feels like a proper luxury SUV inside. The cabin quality is excellent, with better materials than you’ll find in many newer BMW models, including the latest X3 and 5 Series. The updated M Sport seats are also a major improvement over the earlier iX seats, offering better thigh support and a more comfortable shape for taller drivers. Add in the quiet cabin, available crystal controls, large panoramic glass roof, and generous rear-seat space, and the iX still feels like a high-end BMW EV rather than an aging stopgap.

Where The BMW iX3 Shines

That said, the iX3 will have some clear advantages. It will ride on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, bring the new iDrive X interface, offer improved brake regeneration, faster charging, and more range. BMW has already said the iX3 50 xDrive will offer over 400 miles of range and peak charging speeds of up to 400 kW, allowing it to add roughly 171 miles in about 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

The new iX3 also has better ergonomics inside, thanks to the new Panoramic Display layout and a center screen positioned closer to the driver. Its braking and regeneration system also feels smoother, especially when coming to a stop. In that sense, the iX3 is clearly the more modern electric BMW.

BMW iX vs. iX3 – A Fair Comparison?

But it is not a direct replacement for the iX. The iX is larger, more spacious, quieter, more luxurious, and available with features like air suspension and rear-axle steering. Until the future BMW iX5 arrives, the iX still occupies a unique place in BMW’s electric SUV lineup.

So who should buy the iX in 2026? If you mostly drive in the city, want maximum range, need faster charging, or care more about budget, the iX3 is probably worth waiting for. But if you want a larger, quieter, more comfortable electric SUV — and especially if you can find a strong lease or purchase deal — the BMW iX still makes a lot of sense.

It may not become a future classic, but the iX deserves more credit than it gets. Despite its controversial design, it remains one of the best electric cars BMW has built so far, and one of the easiest BMWs to recommend as a daily driver.