Ever since BMW inked a deal with Real Madrid, the football team’s players have mostly been driving electric cars. While a few have chosen to pick up the keys to an XM, the vast majority prefer vehicles without combustion engines. With the arrival of the new iX3, it makes perfect sense for the Spanish squad to get acquainted with Bavaria’s latest EV.

Real Madrid players had an early chance to experience the iX3 50 xDrive, the only version available at launch. It’s technically a prototype since series production won’t begin until the end of this month. However, it’s virtually identical to the model customers will receive when deliveries start in Europe in spring 2026. U.S. buyers will have to wait until midyear.

As BMW is the official car supplier for Real Madrid, it’s no surprise the players came away impressed with the iX3. Kylian Mbappé and the rest of the squad admired what they saw, including the striking Digital White interior. Don’t be surprised if most players end up behind the wheel of the electric SUV sooner rather than later. With €10+ billion invested in the Neue Klasse program, BMW clearly wants to promote the “NA5” as much as possible.

Partnering with one of the world’s biggest football clubs provides BMW with a prime opportunity to showcase the iX3. BMW will launch it as the first of over 40 models under the Neue Klasse banner by late 2027. Of course, not all Real Madrid players are necessarily SUV fans, as some also drive the i5 or i7. For them, BMW has the i3 sedan coming next year.

From day one, we’ve been more eager to see the i3 than the iX3, but it makes sense for BMW to lead with the crossover. Sedans remain profitable, but SUVs dominate sales by volume. The new Debrecen factory in Hungary can build up to 150,000 units annually, and BMW hopes demand will keep the plant running at full capacity.

BMW expects the iX3 to be successful enough to justify production at a second facility. Starting in 2027, the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico will also assemble the EV. Meanwhile, China will receive its own long-wheelbase version, designed and built locally, set to debut in 2026.