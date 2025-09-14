There have been plenty of electric BMWs in the past, but nothing quite like the 2026 iX3. For the first time since Munich began selling EVs, a dedicated architecture is at the core of a product. Despite carrying a familiar name, the newcomer doesn’t use the same CLAR platform as its predecessor. Consequently, it’s not mechanically related to the combustion-powered X3 either.

Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse, explains that BMW “uncompromisingly optimized” the new iX3 for fully electric cars. Codenamed “NA5,” the midsize SUV is the first recipient of the Neue Klasse architecture, engineered exclusively for EVs. Reichelt told Australian magazine CarExpert the goal was to address the issues that have made some people reluctant to buy electric cars.

He believes range anxiety is now a thing of the past. With up to 805 kilometers (500 miles) on a single charge, that seems to be the case. Looking further ahead, an electric BMW will go even farther. Earlier this year, we reported that the sixth-generation battery tech with round cells has already been rated internally at 900 kilometers (559 miles). It’s unclear which model will deliver that range, but logic suggests something smaller, lighter, and sleeker than the iX3.

Reichelt also said another goal of Neue Klasse was to keep the iX3 reasonably affordable by driving down production costs to achieve a lower asking price. The 50 xDrive starts at around $60,000 in the United States, but sub-$55,000 versions are coming in early 2027. Entry-level models like the i1 and i2 will have significantly lower price tags when they arrive later this decade.

He’s confident the iX3’s launch will go without hiccups, both in hardware and software: “We test a lot. We have millions of kilometers of test drives and prototypes all around the world. We are absolutely sure we are ready for this, and we know this was not the easy way.”

The iX3 is just the beginning. BMW has already teased an i3 sedan ahead of its market launch in 2027. It remains tight-lipped about the other Neue Klasse-based models, but reports point to two more additions. An i3 Touring and an iX4 are allegedly planned, though they’ll arrive after the i3. Since no spy photos of prototypes have surfaced, the electric wagon and coupe-crossover are unlikely to debut before late 2027 or 2028. Before the decade’s end, we might see an i4 Coupe/Convertible two-door duo.

In the meantime, the Gen6 batteries and motors premiering in the iX3 are coming to CLAR-based models. As we previously reported, the fully electric iX5, iX6, and iX7 will benefit from Neue Klasse hardware. Moreover, BMW plans to equip all future models with the new infotainment system featuring a central screen and Panoramic Vision projection.

The next few years promise to be among the most exciting in BMW’s history, following what the company has called its largest single investment ever.

Source: CarExpert