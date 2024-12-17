The BMW X4 M, as we know it, will reach the end of its production run in late 2025. In line with BMW’s electrification strategy, the gasoline-powered crossover will not be replaced; instead, an all-electric variant will take its place, mirroring the upcoming iX3 M. Unlike the G45 X3, there will be no conventional X4 successor either. BMW officially confirmed the X4’s discontinuation this past summer but has yet to provide details regarding the X4 M’s future. However, it’s safe to assume its fate is sealed.

BMW’s second fully electric M crossover will be based on the next-generation Neue Klasse architecture, which debuts in 2025 with the iX3 (codename NA5). The high-performance iX3 M (codename ZA5) is expected to arrive in 2026, followed shortly by the iX4 M (ZA7). While BMW has not yet confirmed whether these models will retain the familiar X3 M and X4 M naming conventions, the proven branding could remain intact for these electric iterations.

Specific drivetrain details for the electric X4 M remain unknown, but it’s reasonable to expect at least a dual-motor setup—if not a quad-motor configuration—for exceptional driving dynamics. BMW has already begun teasing the future of its M electrified lineup, revealing glimpses of the Neue Klasse platform’s potential.

In terms of performance, the electric X3 M and X4 M are anticipated to deliver at least 670-700 horsepower in their base variants, with the Neue Klasse platform’s capabilities reportedly extending beyond 1,300 horsepower. Multiple variants of the X4 M EV are likely, offering tiered power outputs to cater to different performance needs. The platform’s new 800-volt architecture will enable faster than ever charging speeds, with BMW suggesting up to 30 miles of range added per minute of charging.

Both the iX3 M and iX4 M will feature BMW’s Gen6 batteries, which replace the current prismatic cells with advanced round cells. These new batteries are said to deliver a 20% higher energy density and a 30% boost in range. As a result, the iX4 M is expected to offer up to 800 kilometers (nearly 500 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle.

All versions of the iX3 and iX4, including their high-performance M variants, will be produced at BMW’s cutting-edge plant in Debrecen, Hungary, set to open officially in 2025