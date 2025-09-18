The X4, as we know it, is likely just months, if not weeks, away from retirement. BMW has already confirmed that a direct replacement isn’t planned. Why? It believes the enlarged second-generation X2 can indirectly fill its role in the lineup, despite its front-wheel-drive platform. Still, Munich never sleeps, and the return of the X4 badge is more a question of when than if. A new report suggests a fully electric model will arrive near the end of next year.

We’ve been discussing the prospects of an iX4 for about three years, even sharing its internal codename: “NA7.” The coupe-SUV is reportedly scheduled to enter production in November 2026 at BMW’s new Debrecen plant. The Hungarian factory will open soon, with series production of the iX3 (“NA5”) kicking off at the end of next month.

According to a BMW insider posting juicy details on the Bimmer Post forums, an M Performance iX4 will follow shortly. The M Lite is slated to enter production in March 2027. Additionally, a full-fledged X4 M (“ZA7”) may arrive later to complete the lineup. Lower down, the iX4 is expected to mirror the iX3, which so far has been announced only in 50 xDrive, 40 xDrive, and 40 sDrive flavors. Interestingly, we’re hearing an M Sport Package will be standard across the range.

2026 BMW iX3

We’re curious whether the iX4 will feature an even sleeker, more aerodynamic body than the iX3. The latter boasts a drag coefficient of 0.24, but a more rakish roofline could lower that figure further. If so, the maximum WLTP range might surpass the iX3 50 xDrive’s 805 kilometers (500 miles). It’s an educated guess we’re making, considering Audi’s electric coupe-SUVs are a bit more efficient than the donor cars.

As with BMW’s other Sports Activity Coupes (SAC), the iX4 will command a higher price than the equivalent iX3. It’ll also be slightly less practical, with the sloping roofline cutting into rear headroom and cargo space. Can’t have them all. Even so, the dedicated Neue Klasse platform’s clever packaging should make it impressively roomy, especially compared with the outgoing X4 “G02.”

While the conventionally shaped iX3 might also be built in Mexico in the future at the San Luis Potosí plant, its coupe-inspired sibling appears set to be assembled exclusively in Central Europe. With the iX3 confirmed for the U.S. market, there’s good reason to believe the iX4 will also make its way stateside.

Before the iX4 arrives, however, the second Neue Klasse model to debut will be the i3 “NA0,” aimed at sedan loyalists.

Source: Bimmer Post