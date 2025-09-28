ALPINA has always occupied a rare space in the BMW universe. The marque blends hand-finished craftsmanship, bespoke performance, and understated luxury in a way that even BMW doesn’t. Now, under BMW’s full stewardship, the brand faces questions about its future direction. In an interview with YouTube channel MotoManTV Podcast, the company’s CEO, Andreas Bovensiepen, clues us into where the brand might go.

ALPINA Will Still Focus on Luxury

Andreas begins by saying that ALPINA isn’t a part of everything BMW does. But, “to my knowledge,” he says, “we will concentrate on the big cars, overall, on the GKL-class segment now.” GKL refers to “Grand Klasse Luxury,” or the platform underpinning BMW’s most luxurious models. The 7 Series, 8 Series, and X7 are all examples of GKL vehicles, and — perhaps not coincidentally — you could up until recently find ALPINA tuned examples of all three in the US.

GKL is distinct from UKL (German for “lower class”), KKL (3 Series, 4 Series, X3, X4, Z4) and MKL (5 Series, X5, X6, iX), segments in which ALPINA has a presence in internationally. Despite the claim that BMW’s focusing on a “Luxury Layer”, he also says that these lower-badged ALPINA variants aren’t going anywhere.

“In Europe, we have 3 Series, we have 4 Series and these kind of cars, as far as I know, they have no plans to cease these kind from coming.” That’s not to say they’re coming to America, of course. But it’s good news for ALPINA fans in Europe. He goes on to give us a little more insight as to exactly where BMW might position ALPINA.

“They like to say, ‘they have BMW, they have Rolls-Royce, and of course there is some space in between,’” Bovensiepen continues. ALPINA has always sat above more pedestrian BMW models, but there’s historically been lots of headroom between ALPINA and Rolls. For example, while the ALPINA XB7 commands $156,000, a Rolls-Royce costs more than double that, starting from around $405,000. The same goes for what you might consider an “entry level” Rolls. The Ghost, technically positioned at the bottom of the RR pile, starts around $350,000. The ALPINA B8, the tuner’s twist on the 8 Series Gran Coupe, began at $151,500.

We’ve heard rumors in the past – yet not confirmed by BMW or Bovensiepen – that a BMW-made ALPINA B7 could arrive with the facelifted 7 Series, and even an all-electric ALPINA X7. But it remains to be seen whether any of these plans will come to fruition.

ALPINA Has Other Goals, Too

While ALPINA will have fresh new models coming down the pipeline, there are other ways for the company to stay busy. Bovensiepen says that around 40,000 ALPINA-badged automobiles are still on the road of the 60,000 produced. They’ll all break eventually, and Bovensiepen says ALPINA will make sure parts remain available for cars made in the last “12 to 15 years, fully and completely.” The brand will also do its best to accommodate vintage drivers. Although, “Of course, we’re not in a position to deliver carburetor parts for cars from the end of the 1960s or beginning of the 1970s,” he says. However, for anything from the “late 70s” on, ALPINA will be there to help source parts.

It will be interesting to watch ALPINA enter its new era under official BMW stewardship. So far, it sounds like no dramatic shakeups. Historically, ALPINA has always represented a different kind of exclusivity than traditional BMW and even M offerings. We’re glad BMW’s keeping it that way.