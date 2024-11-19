Driving the ALPINA B3 GT (sedan and wagon) and B4 GT in Mallorca on both road and track was an absolute blast. It was my first time behind the wheel of an ALPINA, and while I already appreciated the brand from a distance, getting to drive one made me like it even more. There’s something special about these cars that sets them apart from regular BMWs, even if the list of changes may not seem extensive at first.

Having driven most modern BMWs, including the ones the B3 GT and B4 GT are based on, I can tell how they are similar and where they differ. My favorite was the three-box B3 GT, which was the lightest vehicle I got to try out, and it also had narrower rear tires than the B4 GT, allowing for a tiny bit more side slip in the back.

What Sets ALPINA Apart from Regular BMWs?

Now while these cars don’t get the widebody treatment reserved for M cars, they are every bit as quick to accelerate courtesy of the same S58 engine. ALPINA puts its own intake, turbos, and exhaust on it and maps it to provide stronger punch low down in the rev range. You can really feel it when taking manual control over the gearbox, shifting it in a higher gear, punching it, and watching how quickly the speed builds even at 2,000 rpm or less.

ALPINA B4 Good S58 M Engine

Refined daily driver and great on track too

ALPINA luxury inside and out





The ALPINA-tuned S58 makes more torque than the unit used in BMW M cars, with a maximum value of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) delivered flat from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. That’s 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) more than in an M3 or M4, and while the ALPINA weighs slightly more, it still feels more eager to accelerate when starting off at lower revs.

ALPINA Exhaust and Sound: A Distinctive Driving Experience

The combination of the special ALPINA intake, exhaust, and mapping also makes the S58 sound slightly different. There’s a lot more overrun crackle than in an M car, and it makes every downshift in Sport+ mode feel very satisfying. It might be a bit too savage sounding when driving in a built-up area where you may disturb people, but when you’re out on your favorite mountain road or a track, it adds a lot to the experience and really rewards taking manual control of the gears.

Another highlight of the new GT ALPINAs was the suspension. Just like most other key components of the car, it too gets special ALPINA tuning, including gaining a Comfort+ mode that slackens off the dampers for maximum plushness. The difference compared to the regular comfort mode isn’t massive, but you can feel it, and it just adds to these cars’ long-legged continent-crossing character.

Luxury and Comfort Inside the ALPINA B3 and B4 GT

ALPINA is very proud of the Lavalina leather it uses in its vehicles, saying it “is amongst the most natural and highest quality leather types available worldwide and offers all the advantages of untreated full-grain cowhide.” I quoted that part because I couldn’t have said it better myself, and this leather subtly transforms the interior, making it feel better than in a comparable BMW. The difference in leather feel and grain is most obvious on the steering wheel, which feels more luxurious.

As nice as the leather is, though, my favorite part of the interior were the paddle shifters. BMW and German carmakers, generally speaking, always treat the shift paddles like a bit of an afterthought. I’m not a huge fan of the ones you get in M cars these days after having experienced cars like the Alfa Romeo Giulia or the Maserati Ghibli, where they are truly fantastic.

ALPINA figured out that making the paddles out of plastic or some cheaper-feeling materials detracts from the driving experience, which is why it took a page out of the Italians’ book. They feel absolutely fantastic in the B3 and B4 GT, helping elevate both the tactile experience of being on board and the driving experience to levels that you just can’t experience in a regular BMW.

Road Driving: Why the ALPINA B3 GT and B4 GT Excel in Real-World Conditions

Driving these cars on track was a great experience. It’s surprising how light and nimble they feel, even though in the case of the B4 GT, it’s nudging 2 tons or 4,400 pounds in weight. They change direction so quickly and are very eager to slide their tail out in a very controllable manner, and they make oversteer much more manageable than in any recent M car that I tried. Punching it just after the apex of a corner and catching the tail as it wags felt natural and not scary at all.

However, while track driving was impressive, it’s out on the road where these GT-badged ALPINAs shine. They offer M levels of acceleration but more grand touring-oriented suspension that masks road imperfections remarkably well even with the car’s standard 20-inch wheels and very low-profile tires. I could totally see myself owning a B3 GT sedan and driving it every day as my only car. Now if I could just find a spare €101,700 to spend on it, or €102,900 on the Touring or €105,100 on the B4 GT, that would be great.

Do you know any banks with thin vault doors and poor placement of the security cameras?