The BMW ALPINA XB7 has been a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment since its debut in 2020. With 2,880 units produced, including approximately 550 vehicles for the European market, the XB7 is one of the most popular ALPINA models today. Now, for the 2025 model year, the Buchloe-based automaker now introduces a new edition called XB7 MANUFAKTUR. The term “ALPINA MANUFAKTUR” refers to a special customization program offered by ALPINA, allowing customers to tailor their vehicles with unique, high-quality details and finishes. This program emphasizes exclusivity and craftsmanship, giving owners the opportunity to personalize their cars with a wide range of bespoke options.

Exclusive Materials

At the heart of the ALPINA MANUFAKTUR experience is the ability to choose from exclusive materials, finishes, and design elements. For example, customers can opt for a full LAVALINA leather interior, which is meticulously handcrafted over more than 100 hours. This customization extends to features such as special embossments, stitching patterns, and even personalized emblems, creating a truly unique vehicle.

Unique Wheels

One of the most striking updates for this BMW ALPINA XB7 MANUFAKTUR are the 23-inch ALPINA CLASSIC forged wheels as standard. Finished in “Aluminum Satin,” these wheels undergo high-gloss compaction process that results in a deep, mirror-like surface. To enhance their appearance, the wheels are sealed with a matte clear coat.

The XB7 MANUFAKTUR offers two new exterior options: “Black Line” and “Aluminum Satin Line.” These options extend beyond the BMW trim, incorporating special ALPINA elements such as SWITCH-TRONIC shift paddles, tailpipes, steering wheel stitching, model lettering, and an exclusive MANUFAKTUR badge on the vehicle’s rear, all available in either Black or Aluminum Satin. There is also XB7 embossing on the headrests, specific MANUFAKTUR emblems on the floor mats, an ALPINA production plaque, and a distinct engine compartment badge.

There are no changes under the hood. The XB7 MANUFAKTUR is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine Bi-Turbo, derived from BMW’s S68 engine. The engine delivers 621 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. To handle all the weight and offer good driving dynamics, ALPINA offers a two-axle air suspension, featuring unique damper and kinematic setups. Included also is the ALPINA high-performance brake system.

Plenty Of Special Colors

Color wise, the XB7 MANUFAKTUR comes with ALPINA special paint finishes in ALPINA Blue metallic and ALPINA Green II metallic. For those opting for the Black or Aluminum Satin exterior elements, BMW Individual Metallic paints like Gunmetal II, Jerez Black, Orinoco, Malachite Green, and Wildberry are available. ALPINA has confirmed that deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2025 but it remains uncertain whether it will be available in the United States. The BMW ALPINA XB7 MANUFAKTUR has a price of 190,500 euros in Germany.

[Source: ALPINA]