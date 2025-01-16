The BMW 8 Series is facing retirement, but not before ALPINA launches the ultimate version of the Gran Coupe. The B8 GT borrows the upgraded twin-turbo V8 4.4-liter engine from the B5 GT, with an identical 625 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). You won’t see much of this car on the open road since only 99 units are planned. The ones with a two-tone paint will be even rarer. Just 20 vehicles will combine Black Sapphire with either Blue or Green II.

To make the hotter GT variant stand out from a regular B8, ALPINA is adding carbon fiber goodies. The air ducts in the front apron and the rear diffuser are different. In addition, the Buchloe-based company changed the side dive planes and some of the exterior trim. Eagle-eyed readers will also spot the “B8 GT” lettering on the B-pillars, while Burkard Bovensiepen’s signature is on the door sills.

Known by its full name as the ALPINA B8 GT Hommage Burkard Bovensiepen, the special edition sits on gorgeous 21-inch ALPINA Classic wheels. You can have it in the classic colors Blue and Green II. Alternatively, customers can opt for special hues like Arctic Race Blue, Purple Silk, Enigmatic Black, Verdant Green Pearl, and Crystal Casserit Black. Retro-flavored side decals in Carbon Metallic are also available.

Inside, leather covers nearly all surfaces. There’s even leather piping for the floor mats and the cargo mat. To sweeten the pot, ALPINA wraps the headliner in Alcantara and mounts aluminum shift paddles. Speaking of which, the eight-speed automatic transmission gets a software update to handle the additional torque.

As for performance, the ALPINA-tuned BMW N63 engine makes the B8 GT seriously quick. Despite weighing 2,175 kilograms (including a 68 kg driver, 7 kg worth of luggage, and a 90% gas tank), the car needs just 3.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). It takes 10.5 to reach 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill. On an unrestricted section of the Autobahn – which is the ideal road for this type of car – the posh sedan hits 205 mph (330 km/h).

As you can imagine, it’s not exactly cheap. Prices in Germany start at €225,000, but you can add nearly €50,000 worth of options. A fully loaded ALPINA B8 GT can be had for over €271,000 in its domestic market. Two pricey options stand out. The two-tone paint is €11,150, while the naturally tanned LAVALINA leather upholstery is an extra €19,200.

Source: ALPINA