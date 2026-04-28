BMW filed trademarks for XB3 and XB8 model names under the ALPINA brand, according to Autoblog.. Neither model exists yet but both are worth paying attention to. Start with the XB3, because it’s the easier one to figure out. The current G45 X3 tops out at the M50, which is quick but not a true M car — and BMW has been clear there’s no X3 M coming in this generation. For the compact SUV customer who wants something beyond the M50, the answer right now is “sorry, nothing.” An ALPINA XB3 fills that gap cleanly. It follows the same logic as the XB7: BMW builds no X7 M, so ALPINA does the performance variant instead. Take the X3, tune the engine, add multi-spoke wheels and some tasteful badging, and you’ve got a car for people who would’ve bought an X3 M Competition if one existed.

Why The XB8 Name?

The XB8 is trickier, because there’s no X8. BMW has held the X8 trademark since 1998, the same year it locked up most of the X-series names before launching the X5. What was supposed to become the X8 eventually became the XM — M Division’s first standalone performance car in decades, positioned against Bentley and Lamborghini Urus buyers. That hasn’t gone particularly well. Sales have been soft, the ride was criticized for being too stiff for a car this expensive, and the polarizing styling didn’t help. So the question being raised by the XB8 trademark is whether BMW is quietly building an exit ramp from the XM experiment.

An ALPINA XB8 would be a different pitch entirely. Softer, more focused on luxury than lap times, with ALPINA’s signature interior treatment and a power output tuned for autobahn cruising rather than track sessions. Think less Urus competitor, more rival to the Bentayga or Maybach GLS. That’s a market BMW has been eyeing for years, and with ALPINA now a fully integrated BMW Group brand, the infrastructure to actually build something like that is there in a way it wasn’t before.

Worth noting: BMW has also recently trademarked XB6, which hints at an ALPINA take on the next X6. None of this is confirmed product, and BMW protects model names it never uses all the time. But the XB3 in particular is hard to read as purely defensive — there’s a real gap in the X3 lineup, and ALPINA is now exactly the tool BMW has to fill it. And honestly, an ALPINA XB3 would be perfect considering how well received the XD3 was under the Buchloe-based leadership.