BMW’s lineup has never been this generous, yet some people still want more. The 4 Series Gran Coupe tops out with the M440i, hence the criticism surrounding the absence of an M4 Gran Coupe. Should you want to level up beyond the M Performance model, ALPINA offers just the right thing. Enter the B4, which received the GT treatment earlier this year.

New images of the high-performance liftback from Buchloe show the B4 GT in the classic ALPINA Green finish. It’s a €1,950 option in Germany where the M4 GC substitute starts at €105,100. The classy five-door model rides on the timeless ALPINA Classic wheels. However, this 20-inch set has an Oro Tecnico hue exclusive to the GT. The same contrasting color was used for the lettering and the pinstripes. By the way, the side decals are included as standard but the car can be ordered without the retro-flavored graphics.

ALPINA waited for BMW to give the 4 Series Gran Coupe a Life Cycle Impulse before coming out with the B4 GT. It has the LCI’s sharper adaptive LED headlights with a matrix high beam while the taillights have laser tech with a 3D-like look. Not much has changed on the inside, where this car has the optional full Merino leather Tartufo upholstery. It’s a pricey €4,350 option since the upscale finish extends to the bottom of the dashboard.

The more time you spend with the configurator, the higher the final bill is going to be. A fully loaded ALPINA B4 GT can cost more than €120,000. That’s serious money for what remains a 4 Series Gran Coupe at its core. This car is living on borrowed time since a whole new lineup is coming in 2026 under BMW’s tutelage. The new parent company has hinted it’ll push ALPINA upmarket by focusing on higher-end cars, so the likes of the B3, XD3, B4, and XD4 are unlikely to be renewed. We’re not expecting the B5 to return but the B7 is reportedly coming back with the 7 Series facelift in a couple of years.

ALPINA recently said it would deliver the last vehicles from the current lineup in 2026.