We’ve been talking about the i3 for a long time, but the funny thing is, BMW never actually confirmed the name. That changed moments ago when CEO Oliver Zipse did just that on stage during the iX3’s world premiere. The electric crossover shared the spotlight with its sedan sibling, still camouflaged since it won’t debut until later in 2026.

BMW’s boss didn’t go into much detail about the i3 sedan, but he did confirm it’ll arrive before the next-generation 3 Series. Both belong to the reborn Neue Klasse lineup, and spy shots suggest they’ll look nearly identical. Internally, the fully electric sedan is known as the “NA0,” while the combustion-engine version carries the “G50” codename.

Of the two, we’re hearing only that the i3 will spawn a Touring version, dubbed “NA1.” That means there may not be another gas-powered 3 Series wagon, despite earlier reports hinting at a long-roof “G51” to take on the Audi A5 Avant and Mercedes C-Class Estate.

While the i3 badge on a sedan might seem unusual given its association with the quirky hatchback, there is precedent. BMW still sells an i3 sedan in China, locally assembled and based on the long-wheelbase 3 Series. That stretched “G28” rides on the same CLAR platform as the regular “G20.” The outgoing model is likely to be replaced by a longer i3 built on the Neue Klasse platform. After all, BMW has already teased an extended iX3 for China, scheduled for release in summer 2026.

And this is just the beginning of BMW’s product offensive. Zipse promised more than 40 new or updated models by the end of 2027. Highlights will include the next-generation X5 and X7, both gaining electric versions for the first time. Spy photos also show facelifts for the 7 Series and 5 Series are in development, so the next few years will be packed with debuts.