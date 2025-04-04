BMW has generously shared details regarding Gen6 batteries and electric motors ahead of the iX3’s launch this year. However, all the discussion has revolved around Neue Klasse, making us wonder whether vehicles on CLAR would get the next-gen hardware. We’ve now learned from sources familiar with the matter that round battery cells and more efficient motors will come to models that share an architecture with their gas-fueled counterparts.

The next-gen X5, X6, and X7 will stay on CLAR, but their fully electric derivatives will inherit Neue Klasse technology. This means that iX5, iX6, and iX7 will benefit from cylindrical cells with 20% higher energy density than today’s prismatic cells. Additionally, the range and charging speed will increase by 30%. Consequently, the iX5 should comfortably beat the 701-kilometer (435-mile) range offered by the new iX xDrive60. Similarly, owners will have more than the 217 kilometers (135 miles) of range available in the iX xDrive60 after DC charging for 10 minutes.

Aside from massively upgraded batteries and 800V tech, the new electric motors will bring multiple benefits. BMW has said it’ll cut energy losses by 40% and shave off weight by 10%. Neue Klasse models will combine two different types of motors by using an electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) and an asynchronous motor (ASM). The latter will only be used at the front for xDrive models, so BMW won’t launch any front-wheel-drive NK models. It also suggests that future electric MINIs will likely have a rear-wheel-drive layout.

The ASM will come in two flavors: 161 hp (120 kW) and 241 hp (180 kW). The EESM can produce between 270 hp (200 kW) and 402 hp (300 kW). Neue Klasse models will have one, two, three, or even four motors, depending on the application. BMW says it can cut production costs by 20% compared to current electric motors.

The iX5 is expected to lead the three future electric SUVs. Recently spotted as a plug-in hybrid, the next-generation X5 (G65) has an unconfirmed start of production in August 2026. That would imply an official reveal in a little over a year from today. The X7/iX7 (G67) should follow in August 2027, with the X6/iX6 (G66) to arrive in April 2028. BMW will likely make the three EVs in South Carolina alongside their conventionally powered counterparts.

BMW has already confirmed that it’ll build at least six electric models in Spartanburg by 2030. The luxury automaker has not specified whether they will be based on the Neue Klasse. It also hasn’t said if all will be SUVs, but that seems likely. Another piece of the puzzle we’re currently missing is whether existing EVs will take advantage of Gen6 tech. We’re primarily talking about the 5 Series LCI and 7 Series LCI.