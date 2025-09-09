We might have given you the impression that BMW’s stand at the IAA Mobility Show is all about the iX3. While the new electric crossover certainly takes center stage, there are plenty of other cars worth checking out. If you’re in Munich this week, the X3 is also on display, showing off a relatively rare color. Codenamed P85, Malachite Green isn’t all that common, especially on a diesel crossover.

This particular G45 keeps things basic in terms of engines since it’s an X3 20d with the four-cylinder 2.0-liter unit. But should you want more punch, the six-cylinder 40d is still available. As is typical of show cars, BMW splurged on options. In addition to the special paint, the luxury crossover features the M Sport Package and Individual wheels. The 21-inch aerodynamic set isn’t even the largest on offer. The M Performance Parts catalog includes 22-inch alloys for those willing to go all out.

There have been reports suggesting the X3 is getting a slightly nicer interior with upgraded materials. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case here. BMW is still expected to ditch the cheaper-looking plastic switches in favor of a glossy black finish. Doing so would echo the changes made to the 5 Series. While they’re absent for now, we’re hopeful Bavaria will address the interior quality criticisms before the X3 undergoes its Life Cycle Impulse.

Speaking of which, the LCI isn’t expected until late 2028, so hopefully the wait won’t be that long. Even so, any revisions planned in the meantime are unlikely to be major until the facelifted X3 arrives in roughly three years. BMW has already announced that all models will eventually adopt the Neue Klasse, meaning the brand’s best-selling product could end up with a dramatically different look within the same generation.

For now, though, it’s business as usual for the X3. The 20d at IAA pairs Malachite Green with an Espresso Brown interior finished in artificial leather. It’s a classy combo, though we’ll admit we see the G45’s cabin differently after checking out the iX3. It’s not necessarily better or worse, but it does put things into perspective as BMW shifts toward a new design language. When the mid-cycle update for the X3 arrives, BMW is likely to align the model closer to the iX3 in terms of design and technology, but the two will continue on different platforms.

Although the six-cylinder engine has survived another generation in the X3, don’t hold out hope for the return of the S58. Why? An X3 M is not happening. However, BMW is likely preparing a true M variant of the iX3 if you’re ready to switch to electric. The S58 will continue in the next-generation M3 (G84), possibly with a mild-hybrid setup.

[Photos: www.qr-photography.com]