BMW has been producing the current-generation 5 Series for nearly two years. While it’s too early for a Life Cycle Impulse, a notable update has quietly arrived. Before the LCI hits the assembly line in about two years, the G60 now features new window switches. Well, they’re not entirely redesigned per se, but the change is immediately noticeable. Yes, the buttons on the door panels now have a glossy black finish.

Whether this is an upgrade or a downgrade is up for debate. Some felt the previous buttons looked cheap and might welcome the (subjectively) more upscale appearance. However, it’s no secret that glossy black surfaces tend to attract fingerprints and dust, which could divide opinions. BMW has also updated the mirror adjustment and trunk release with the same high-gloss finish.



Images taken inside a BMW dealership in Langenhan, Westerwaldkreis, Rhineland-Palatinate, showcase the revised door buttons. Additionally, the surrounding area now has a glossy black finish. These pre-LCI changes suggest BMW has taken customer feedback on the G60’s interior to heart. While minor, they hint at more substantial refinements likely planned for the upcoming facelift. Here’s hoping that’s the case.

The 5 Series is expected to receive BMW’s next-generation iDrive system, which could include a redesigned dashboard with a larger central touchscreen. As BMWBLOG previously reported, an optional front-passenger screen is also in the works. Whether BMW will improve material quality remains unclear, but this small update offers hope that the LCI will elevate the 5 Series to its proper place.

I’d certainly want more physical buttons on the dashboard, but that ship has sadly sailed. The Vision Neue Klasse concepts suggested even less switchgear. As a matter of fact, BMW is getting rid of the iDrive rotary knob. For now, all 5 Series models built from March 2025 will feature the high-gloss black finish on the door-mounted controls.

Photos: Bimmer Today