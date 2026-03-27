When 3D Design first turned their attention to the new BMW X3 G45, the result was a thoughtfully crafted aero package that enhanced the car’s presence without overstepping it. Now, the Japanese tuner is back with additional hardware for X3 M50 owners, rounding out the kit with a wet carbon rear diffuser, stainless steel exhaust tail tips, and a new 21-inch forged wheel.

Wet Carbon Rear Diffuser

The centerpiece of the new additions is a rear diffuser finished in wet carbon with a 1×1 weave pattern — the tightest, most refined weave available, giving the surface a crisp, almost fabric-like texture that catches light cleanly. It’s designed specifically for the X3 M50, integrating with the M Sport rear bumper geometry and adding genuine visual aggression to the lower rear end. Wet carbon brings a depth and gloss that dry carbon doesn’t offer, making this a statement piece that works equally well up close or at a distance.

Stainless Steel Exhaust Tail Tips

Complementing the diffuser are a new set of stainless steel exhaust tail tips, also M50-specific and measuring 105mm in diameter. To be clear, these are tail tips only — they slip over the existing exhaust outlets rather than replacing any part of the exhaust system itself. But at 105mm, the visual impact is significant. The larger diameter frames the diffuser cutouts properly and gives the rear end the presence the M50’s powertrain deserves. The stainless finish is expected to hold up to heat and road conditions without discoloration over time.

T521 Forged Wheels in 21-Inch

3D Design’s new “T521” wheel makes its appearance on the X3 in 21-inch fitment. The design follows 3D Design’s established language — structured, athletic spokes with a contemporary finish — but sized appropriately for the X3’s larger footprint. On the M50, 21 inches fill the arches confidently, and paired with the new aero additions, the complete stance reads as a cohesive upgrade rather than a collection of bolt-ons.

Together, the diffuser, tail tips, and T521 wheels give X3 M50 owners a clear path to a more expressive, track-influenced look without altering the car’s fundamental character. 3D Design has always operated with a sense of restraint that suits premium German SUVs, and this package is no exception. Each piece is purposeful, and each one reinforces the others.

Pricing and availability details are expected to follow — more information can be found through 3D Design’s official channels.