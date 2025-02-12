BMW has been making the new X3 at the Rosslyn Plant in South Africa since last October. Initially, only the 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid was built there, with the 20 gasoline and 30 diesel models added in January. Also, last month, the factory reintroduced a third shift to keep up with demand. From May, a fourth flavor of the luxury crossover—the 40d xDrive—will be built there.

Much like the electrified X3, the six-cylinder diesel will be exclusively produced at the Rosslyn Plant. The other models are produced in the United States at Plant Spartanburg in Carolina. Additionally, BMW assembles a long-wheelbase X3 at the Dadong plant in China, where the stretched derivative is offered.

The Rosslyn factory is keeping busy by making no fewer than 110 X3s per shift, so 330 crossovers are built every single day. BMW anticipates strong demand for the G45, especially since the old G01 was the company’s best-selling individual model in 2023. The previous-generation crossover racked up over 350,000 units, more than the 3 Series Sedan. That said, the 3er still comes out on top if we add the wagon. Sales figures for 2024 are not available yet.

The X3 won’t be joined by an X4 twin. The G02 crossover coupe will go out of production around the middle of the year without a direct replacement. However, we’ve been hearing rumors of an electric iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform. The EV would essentially be a sleeker derivative of the new iX3 coming before the end of 2025. We’re in for a long wait as the first-ever iX4 is unlikely to arrive until 2027.

Other models not returning include the X3 M with a gas engine and the X3 M40d. The next-gen iX3 we mentioned above is likely a candidate for the full-fat M treatment. If planned, it will essentially be a crossover version of the electric M3 sedan.

