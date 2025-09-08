The IAA Mobility Show in Munich kicked off today for the press, and BMW had a treat for attending journalists. The iX3 in Alpine White made its first public appearance, showing how the electric SUV looks in its only no-cost paint option. Space Silver and Ocean Wave Blue, already seen in the metal, each command a €960 premium in Germany. BMW charges the same for Sapphire Black and Polarized Grey, while M Brooklyn Grey is priced at €1,160.

Although the U.S.-spec iX3 configurator isn’t live yet, the basic visualizer does confirm two additional colors: Eucalyptus Green and Vegas Red (sold as Fire Red in other markets). Both will likely cost extra compared to Alpine White. Interestingly, BMW chose to display the electric crossover without the M Sport Package. This example keeps things simple in base trim, though it does feature optional wheels. The 21-inch aerodynamic set (codenamed 1049) adds €1,500 to the bill.

Another option fitted here is the panoramic roof. While it doesn’t open or extend fully to the rear, it’s an extra we wouldn’t skip. The glass offers solar energy filtering and 100% UV protection. At an extra charge, it can be paired with a sunshade available as an official accessory.

At launch, the 50 xDrive will be the sole variant offered. A more affordable 40 xDrive has already been announced, and for those who don’t need all-wheel drive, an iX3 40 sDrive is also planned. These “40” models are due in the U.S. in early 2027. For those unwilling to wait that long, the initial version goes on sale next summer, with European deliveries starting even sooner, in spring 2026.

If you prefer the same hardware and software in a sedan, the i3 arrives in 2026. Thanks to its lower and lighter body, it should be even more efficient than the iX3. Despite their close ties, the two models will be built in different European plants: the iX3 in Debrecen starting this November, and the i3 in Munich from mid-2026.