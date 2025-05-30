BMW is rolling out a series of model updates this summer in Europe, one of which will impact the X3. The “G45” has a new option for an M door sill trim for cars ordered with the M Sport Package or M Sport Package Pro. In addition, the range-topping X3 M50 is also adding this item to its options list. But a more substantial change is on the way, according to a new report.

Our German colleagues at Bimmer Today have it on good authority that BMW will upgrade the interior quality. It appears that the luxury automaker is attempting to address some of the criticism regarding the materials used in the new X3 compared to the previous “G01” generation. Some of the interior panels and trims will be improved on vehicles built starting later this summer.

Much like the 5 Series quietly received glossy black window controls, the X3 will also eliminate the cheap-looking, plasticky switches. Good riddance. However, shiny surfaces are typically fingerprint magnets, especially in frequently used areas, such as window switches. Ideally, a car worthy of a luxury marque’s badge should feature aluminum switches throughout, but I suppose that ship has sailed in the age of cost-cutting.

Nevertheless, it’s an effort BMW is willing to make, especially considering how early this update arrives in the product’s life cycle. After all, deliveries didn’t begin until the last quarter of last year, and only in Europe and the United States. Other regions had to wait until the beginning of 2025. It’s unusual for a car company, luxury or not, to revise a model’s interior before its mid-cycle update.

BMW appears to be taking a shy step in the right direction. Here’s hoping the X3 facelift will bring more substantial upgrades. We’re hearing the LCI will debut with vehicles produced from December 2028, so the LCI model is still about three and a half years away.

By then, BMW will have transitioned some of its models to iDrive X. The X3, the brand’s best-selling model globally, will adopt the revamped dashboard with a central display. The large touchscreen, possibly measuring 17.9 inches, is expected to arrive alongside Panoramic Vision. We’ll see the next-gen tech debut this September on the 2026 iX3.

Source: Bimmer Today