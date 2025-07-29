Rubbing salt in the wounds of Americans who can’t buy the M3 Touring, BMW is once again flaunting the G81. To make matters worse, it’s showcasing the even hotter Competition Sport version. The first CS-badged wagon from the M division has landed in Spain, finished in our favorite of the four available colors: Laguna Seca Blue. Alternatively, the family hauler for dads in a hurry can be painted in Sapphire Black, Frozen Solid White, or British Racing Green.

Parking one of BMW’s most versatile models in your garage doesn’t come cheap in Spain. The luxury brand’s local arm is asking a hefty €196,150. And that’s before options. The striking Individual paint adds €6,260 to the final bill, while the optional carbon-ceramic brakes tack on an eye-watering €12,648. These two extras push the M3 CS Touring deeper into €200,000 territory.

BMW hasn’t revealed how many units are coming to Spain. In fact, it hasn’t disclosed any production numbers at all, merely stating that the M3 CS Touring is a “limited-run model.” Deliveries began in March, and the car is expected to be built for just one year. Reports suggest global production is unlikely to exceed 2,000 units.

The UK division recently spotlighted the high-performance G81 finished in arguably the most fitting color: British Racing Green. Earlier this month, the CS showed up at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in matte white. A few months back, we shot a Sapphire Black example at the BMW M Experience in Abu Dhabi. In each case, BMW fitted the matte Gold Bronze wheels, except in Spain, where BMW opted for the more common matte black setup. At least the M3 CS Touring offers a choice. We can’t say the same for the M2 CS, which comes exclusively with the flashier bronze finish.

So, what’s next for the CS lineup? An M5 CS Sedan and Touring combo seems like a safe bet, but not before the G90/G99 facelift, expected in 2027.

Photos: BMW Spain