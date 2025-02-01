When BMW took the wraps off the M3 CS Touring earlier this week, we initially got to see the super wagon in Laguna Seca Blue. It didn’t take long for the M division to drop a video with the hot G81 in British Racing Green. Then, the configurator went live in Germany to show the ultimate family car in Sapphire Black. We had to wait until now to see the car with the fourth and final color available: Frozen Solid White Metallic.

Much like the blue and green shades, it’s an Individual upgrade for which BMW is going to charge customers extra. The matte paint job is shown here on an M3 CS Touring with flashy gold bronze wheels. However, buyers can alternately opt for the black alloys, with both sets featuring a matte finish. The remaining customization available is the color of the brake calipers: red or black if you stick to the standard M Compound brakes. Upgrade to the carbon-ceramic set and the calipers are either red or matte gold.

The carbon fiber body kit is standard on the M3 CS Touring, as is the high-gloss roof. The latter ends with a chunky roof spoiler that has the same finish but with a red horizontal stripe. We think that the two exposed carbon fiber indents chiseled into the hood provide a more powerful contrast against the Frozen Solid White paint compared to the other three available colors.

BMW also makes the diffuser at the back from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). It houses the matte black quad exhaust with its electronically controlled flaps and titanium rear silencer. Overall, the car’s styling echoes that of last year’s M4 CS Coupe but in a more practical wagon format. The two cars are directly related to the M3 CS Sedan launched in 2023. However, the sports sedan had the old headlights with laser technology instead of the matrix LED high beam.

The M3 CS Touring has already made its public debut this weekend in Australia at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst. Deliveries start in March, and BMW expects Germany will be its biggest market by far.

Photos: BMW