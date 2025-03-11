BMWBLOG is back from the BMW M Experience in Abu Dhabi, and we come bearing gifts. Exclusive images show the M3 CS Touring in two different flavors: British Racing Green and Sapphire Black. Customers are not limited to these paints since the hardcore G81 can also be ordered in Laguna Seca Blue or Frozen Solid White.

Both cars have flashy Gold Bronze wheels, but if that’s too much, buyers can opt for a more subdued Black instead. On the M3 CS Touring, this double-spoke design comes only with a matte finish. The same goes for the quad exhaust system, which has a titanium rear silencer as standard. Those striking red accents are standard on the Competiton Sport, echoing the M3 CS Sedan and the M4 CS Coupe. Enthusiasts will remember that the M4 CSL also had them.

The M3 CS Touring is the most versatile of all these hardcore M cars. It can do pretty much everything, but it’ll cost you. At €152,900 in Germany, the limited-run special edition is a whopping €45,700 more expensive than a regular M3 wagon. You do get more power and a lot of carbon as standard, but that kind of money buys you a new 218i Coupe. Coincidentally, the cheapest 2 Series Coupe begins at precisely €45,700 in Deutschland.

Deliveries to customers are starting this month in Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and other regions. BMW estimates that Germany will be the largest market for the M3 CS Touring. The luxury brand hasn’t said how many will be assembled. However, we’ve heard that fewer than 2,000 units will roll off the assembly line in Munich.

Since we mentioned the 2 Series G42, it’s worth noting that its hotter M2 G87 will also get the CS treatment in 2025. Unlike the super wagon, the spicy coupe is getting a US visa. Whether an M5 CS will follow is unclear, but we do know the G90 Life Cycle Impulse is already undergoing testing while sending Neue Klasse vibes.