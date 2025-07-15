We saw the M3 CS Touring at the Goodwood FoS, where BMW showcased the wagon in Frozen Solid White. However, we reckon the most fitting color for the hardcore G81 in the UK is British Racing Green. New press images show one of the most versatile models in Bavaria’s lineup, likely in its best specification yet.

While the M3 CS Touring’s wheels are available with a matte black finish, we’d opt for these matte Gold Bronze alloys instead. They provide a striking contrast to the historic green paint and echo the yellow daytime running lights exclusive to the Competition Sport edition. As it stands, it’s hard to find a more desirable car in BMW’s extensive lineup. It may lack a manual gearbox and a carbon roof, but it ticks every other box, and has room for all of them in its cavernous cargo area.

Don’t expect to see the M3 CS Touring often on public roads. Beyond its steep price tag, production is limited, not by units, but by time. BMW will build the performance wagon for only about 12 months as part of a “limited run,” with total output unlikely to exceed 2,000 units.

Some may see the M5 Touring as the natural upgrade, but others would beg to differ. The smaller über-wagon skips hybrid tech in favor of a pure gasoline experience. It also features something BMW wagon fans appreciate, something the G99 doesn’t offer: the ability to open the rear glass separately from the tailgate. None of the 5 Series Touring (G61) variants offer it either. Why? Apparently, it’s not a cost-cutting move, but a decision made by the design team.

The regular M3 Touring will carry on after the CS version bows out in 2026. BMW will allegedly build the final G81 in the second half of 2027, possibly around October. As for what’s next, the rumored 3 Series Touring (G51) faces an uncertain future. Consequently, another long-roof M3 with a gas engine isn’t guaranteed. However, BMW has hinted at a fully electric i3 Touring. And with an M3 EV sedan (“ZA0”) already officially confirmed, a more practical body style will follow.

Photos: BMW UK