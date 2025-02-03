We usually associate Rolls-Royce models with luxury cars that have a two-tone finish. However, BMW has been combining colors on the 7 Series ever since the G70 came out a few years ago. Its SUV equivalent, the X7 xDrive40d, won’t allow customers to mix two paint jobs. Even so, the seven-seat luxobarge has now received the special treatment for a one-off project.

Created for BMW’s Japanese branch, the X7 Nishiki Lounge has the lower body painted in Individual Velvet Blue. The eye-catching color used for the lower half was combined with Space Silver for the upper section. Just like on the 7 Series ordered with a two-tone exterior finish, there’s a discreet coachline that gently separates the colors.

If you’re wondering about the name, Nishiki refers to brocade, a class of decorative woven fabrics. That’s why the one-of-a-kind X7 is uniquely decorated on the inside with special floor mats you won’t find on the production model. These are made from seven twisted yarns with four different colors: kasuri, purple, navy blue, and black.

Moreover, the center console and parts of the dashboard have a glitzy lacquer finish. Elsewhere, the central armrest is wrapped in hand-woven leather with special decoration to resemble twinkling stars. The pièce de résistance is the Panoramic Sky Roof. It encompasses no fewer than 15,000 LEDs built into the headliner to mimic the pale blue light of stars at night. It’s a high-end feature you’ll typically find on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the posh SUV above the X7 in the BMW Group’s hierarchy.

The unique X7 will be publicly displayed for a limited time from February 10 in Japan at the FREUDE by BMW.” In case the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s a brand store in Azabudai Hills, Tokyo. It originally opened in early June 2024 and has different zones on each floor. There’s a café and bar along with merchandise on the first floor, while the upper floor is for special guests. This second floor also has an Atelier room where you can learn more about Individual materials. It also incorporates a high-end Mudai restaurant with just eight counter-seats.

Photos: BMW Japan