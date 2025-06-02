Being part of a royal family certainly has its perks, especially when there’s a major event on the horizon. For King Charles III’s coronation a couple of years ago, the royal family received an extravagant gift. Not some rare jewelry or precious gems, but a brand-new SUV. Well, it’s safe to say this wasn’t just any sport utility vehicle. King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa of Bahrain gifted a Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a coronation present.

It’s easy to see why the Cullinan was chosen from among a wide array of ultra-luxury SUVs. The only BMW Group product with a V12 engine is, like all Rolls-Royce models, built in the United Kingdom. According to the BBC, the lavish SUV is listed among gifts received by members of the royal family between 2020 and 2023. While the car’s value isn’t specified, the high-riding Rolls-Royce starts at £330,000 in the UK. It’s safe to assume the King of Bahrain splurged on a few custom options. After all, there’s no such thing as a standard Rolls-Royce, especially one that must be fit for a king.

Although the gift was given to King Charles III as head of state, the Cullinan won’t be his personal vehicle. Instead, the luxury SUV will be reserved exclusively for official occasions. You might wonder why the official gifts register is only being released now. Buckingham Palace delayed publishing the list, usually posted annually on the Royal Family’s website, for several reasons. It began with the COVID-19 pandemic, continued with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and culminated in the coronation event that followed.

The Cullinan was just one of 268 gifts received by King Charles in 2023 alone, his coronation year. In addition to the keys to the world’s most luxurious SUV, the monarch also received a decorative clock from the same King of Bahrain. Finding a gift for someone who already has virtually everything can’t be easy, but those who can afford such lavish offerings always seem to know what to give.

Source: BBC