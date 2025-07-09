We may have stumbled upon the nicest specification of the G45 X3 to date. This luxury crossover hails from the UK and features a rare BMW Individual paint job. Codenamed “P9D,” Deep Sea Green Metallic bears a resemblance to Isle of Man Green or Sanremo Green, and, as you might expect, it doesn’t come cheap. BMW charges £4,385 in the UK and €4,900 in Germany for the special finish.

The person who configured this X3 M50 clearly had good taste, opting for Amber upholstery with Atlas Grey accents. If the rumors are to be believed, BMW plans to upgrade the interior by tweaking select panels and trims. Nothing is official yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising given that the 5 Series’ cabin has already received some discreet updates.

Beyond the fancy paint and Merino leather, this high-end G45 build comes loaded with features. Highlights include a panoramic glass sunroof and 21-inch (1037 M) wheels. In the UK, BMW offers a Comfort Plus Pack that adds heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, and rear window blinds. It also includes a Harman Kardon surround sound system and USB-C ports mounted on the back of the front seats.

An electric folding towbar is also part of the configuration, making it clear that no expense was spared. As desirable as this spec may be, it costs over £85,000 in the UK. That’s dangerously close to M3 Touring territory. We know which of the two we’d choose, and it wouldn’t be the crossover.

BMW isn’t planning another full-fat X3 M, so this quad-pipe M50 will remain the range-topping model. It used to be the only way to get a six-cylinder engine in the G45, but that changed earlier this year with the arrival of the diesel-powered 40 xDrive. There still might be an X3 M on the horizon, just not with a combustion engine. The second-generation iX3 premiering in September could get the M treatment later this decade. [Photos: @andrew.barker.bmw]