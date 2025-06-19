It’s hard to make the M3 Touring more desirable than it already is. Nevertheless, someone paid BMW extra to make it happen. New images of an extravagant G81 build showcase a one-off car painted in a vibrant green shade. We’re tempted to say it’s Fame Green or Signal Green, but either way, it’s undoubtedly an Individual color.

For contrast, the owner also splurged on the optional black M graphics on the hood. It might look like a decal at first glance, but BMW actually paints the hood that way. On the M3 Sedan, the accents continue onto the trunk lid. What else? The striking green details carry over into the cabin, appearing on the stitching for the two-tone steering wheel and the dashboard. The BMW Individual Manufaktur #1/1 logos are hard to miss on what must be one of the most expensive G81s ever built in Munich.

If only the German luxury automaker had shared more images of this wild super wagon. We suspect BMW left out other niceties from the photos published on social media. The build is based on the facelifted M3 Touring, but it’s not the hotter Competition Sport special edition. The CS has yellow daytime running lights and red body accents, among other changes.

Does BMW still have a few aces up its sleeve for the long-roof M3? It just might. Although the LCI has already been out for about a year and the CS is on its way to customers, surely M has ways to further spruce up the G81. The first-ever M3 Touring won’t go out of production until late 2027, giving the German luxury brand plenty of time to level up what remains a forbidden fruit in the United States.

But even if nothing changes until the end of its life cycle, high-end builds like this showcase the depth of BMW M’s personalization program for the M3 Touring. If your bank account allows it, the ultimate “dadmobile” is highly customizable.