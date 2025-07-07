It’s perfectly understandable why you might not be enthusiastic about the new iX3. After all, an electric crossover in an already crowded segment doesn’t seem like a big deal. However, the “NA5” is more than just a successor to the “G08.” It’s a completely new vehicle featuring next-generation batteries, electric motors, infotainment tech, and design. BMW has legitimate reasons to hype the second-generation model, given its significance.

Until the world premiere in September at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, the iX3 is undergoing final testing. Near-production prototypes have been spotted racking up miles on the Nürburgring, still hiding the new design language. The fresh look isn’t just a change for the sake of change. When the Vision Neue Klasse X concept was unveiled last year, BMW mentioned a 20% drag reduction to improve efficiency, thanks to the smoother body. Overall, it’ll be 25% more frugal than the outgoing iX3 by using EV-specific new brakes and bespoke tires.

Yes, it does seem heavy, but that’s how the cookie crumbles with EVs. Until solid-state batteries become viable for mass production, don’t expect electric vehicles to shed much weight. We’re hearing that the initial version, dubbed iX3 50 xDrive, weighs 2,285 kilograms (5,037 pounds), or exactly 100 kilograms (220 pounds) more than the CLAR-based model. Why? It’s slightly larger and reportedly features a 107.9-kWh battery, compared to its predecessor’s 74-kWh pack.

If you haven’t been bitten by the SUV bug yet, the reborn i3 is coming next year. The electric sedan should be lighter and even more aerodynamic than the iX3, resulting in greater range. BMW isn’t neglecting performance either, with an electric M3 already confirmed, and there’s a good chance the iX3 will also get the full-fat M treatment.

Car paparazzi have spotted the standard-wheelbase iX3 testing at the Nordschleife. BMW is also developing a stretched derivative, specifically for the Chinese market, with increased rear legroom. It has already been teased and even carries a separate chassis code: “NA6.” The roomier electric SUV will be built in China, likely for the local market only, so the rest of the world is expected to get the “NA5.”

These test vehicles have been seen with different types of wheels, with the largest set reportedly measuring 21 inches in diameter. For a greater range, we’d settle for smaller alloys. Random fact, but we’re glad to see a rear wiper because some automakers are frustratingly getting rid of what we believe is an essential feature. Heck, some companies are even removing the rear window altogether, but we’re happy BMW isn’t one of them.

The reborn Neue Klasse isn’t just about EVs. The new design language and iDrive X infotainment are also coming to combustion-engine cars. Lessons learned while developing the next wave of electric vehicles will be applied across the entire portfolio, regardless of what powers the car. NK arrives at a time when BMW is thriving in the EV segment, so the coming years have huge potential. The iX3 and i3 will be followed by their long-wheelbase Chinese counterparts, as well as possibly an i3 Touring and an iX4.

