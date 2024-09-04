When BMW introduced the M4 CS back in early May, it didn’t say how many cars it intended to produce. That didn’t come as a surprise since we noticed the same omission last year when the M3 CS was unveiled. Fast forward to September 2024, BMW Spain has let it slip that global production of the hardcore coupe will be capped at only 1,700 units.

That sounds just about right considering we’ve been reporting since last year that BMW would make fewer than 2,000 units. The M3 CS is believed to have had a production run of anywhere between 1,700 to 2,000 cars. The Dingolfing plant in Germany has been pumping out M4 CS models since July. In Spain, only 25 examples will be sold at an eye-watering €193,100 a pop.

That’s a mighty asking price taking into account the M4 CS retails from €160,000 at home in Germany. Predictably, it’s a lot more attainable in the United States where buyers don’t pay value-added tax (VAT). The meanest all-wheel-drive G82 of them all can be had for $124,675. At current exchange rates, that works out to a more reasonable but still high €112,795.

Additional Competition Sport models are on the way. We’ll see not one but two more in 2025. The M2 CS and M3 CS Touring are planned, but only the former is coming to the United States. Both will have a limited run, more power, and plenty of standard carbon fiber. Of all the CS cars we mentioned, only the M2 will be rear-wheel drive. That said, the G87 is rumored to get xDrive at some point in 2026.

The M5 Sedan and M5 Touring are just coming out, so it’ll take a while before BMW will give them the CS treatment. It hasn’t even been confirmed yet but we don’t see a reason why the G90 and G99 should skip the hotter special edition. After all, the old F90 generation did get a CS flavor with BMW’s most powerful combustion engine ever.

Ideally, an M5 CS will get the carbon front bucket seats the regular models don’t have, not even as an option. Let’s wait and see.

