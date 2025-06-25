The BMW M5 Sedan has entered the 2026 model year with the same MSRP as before. You’ll still have to fork out the $119,500 base price, plus destination and handling fees, along with the gas-guzzler tax. Its more practical sibling has yet to make the transition, but we’re hearing it’ll be more expensive. A new report from CarsDirect claims the M5 Touring will carry a 2% premium over its predecessor.

Pricing for the G99 is reportedly starting at $123,900, widening the gap to $4,400 compared to the sedan. However, there’s a real possibility the G90 will also be hit by a similar price hike. According to BMW USA’s website: “The MSRP for all vehicles delivered in June remains unchanged.” What happens in July? Many models are expected to cost 1.9% more than they do today. The sedan is projected to start at $121,900, which would restore the $2,000 difference between the two body styles.

Although the price increase is not negligible, we don’t think it will deter buyers who are already spending six figures. Demand for the M5 Touring is actually higher in the United States than for the four-door model. M boss Frank van Meel told us at the end of May that Americans prefer the long-roof version: “We currently have a higher demand in the US for the Touring than for the sedan.” Globally, sales are split evenly between the two M5 flavors, mainly because Europeans are buying more sedans than wagons.

We’re hearing the 2028 model year is expected to bring substantial changes to both cars. There are already spy shots of prototypes hiding a Neue Klasse facelift. Additionally, BMW will revamp the dashboard by integrating iDrive X and possibly a front-passenger touchscreen. Insiders claim there will be more Alcantara and potentially a second M5 version. However, the latter is unlikely to arrive with the Life Cycle Impulse, so expect the CS, or whatever the company has planned, to land closer to the decade’s end.

In the meantime, price creep is likely to continue, so today’s M5 is the cheapest you’ll ever get, provided you can call a $120,000+ sedan or wagon “cheap.”

Source: CarsDirect