Not long to go until BMW finally unveils the second-generation iX3. Some testing is still underway, as evidenced by new spy shots from Amsterdam. Still camouflaged, the electric crossover hides its production body under familiar wraps. However, one interesting detail stands out: the “NA5” will introduce a new wheel design, different from the alloys shown during the 105th Annual General Meeting when a prototype was brought onto the stage.

Both sets of wheels feature a striped design, but these new ones have significantly more space between the spokes. That said, the earlier set might have had removable aero covers. Who knows, maybe these new wheels also support plastic panels you can take off, and BMW simply didn’t install them for testing. We hope the Vision Neue Klasse X concept’s sportier wheels are also planned for production, perhaps reserved for an M Performance version, like the rumored iX3 M60.

When we spoke with BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk at Auto Shanghai last month, he told us that Neue Klasse will also bring new paint finishes. We’ll likely have to wait until early September, when the iX3 debuts at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, to see the fresh colors. Even without these additional customization options, the next-gen EV will look substantially different from the outgoing model.

Even with camouflage, the future iX3 will evidently adopt a new design identity. The cleaner, smoother surfaces promised for the Neue Klasse era, including combustion-powered cars, will appear across the lineup. An interior overhaul is also underway, with reduced conventional controls and a greater emphasis on touchscreen interaction. BMW already got rid of the iDrive controller from compact models and won’t install it in Neue Klasse vehicles either.

While design changes are subjective, the technical improvements are clear-cut. BMW is switching to Gen6 batteries with round cells that offer 20% higher energy density. Compared to the current prismatic cells, these cylindrical units will charge 30% faster and deliver a 30% increase in range. All Neue Klasse EVs will offer at least 373 miles (600 kilometers) of range, with some reaching up to 559 miles (900 kilometers) on a single charge. In the iX3’s case, BMW has already confirmed it’ll do over 435 miles (700 km). These figures are based on the WLTP cycle, so equivalent EPA estimates will likely be 10–15% lower.

The new BMW iX3 will go on sale later this year after production begins in Debrecen, Hungary. However, the electric crossover will not launch outside of Europe until later in 2026.

[Photos: Kerleem Shah]