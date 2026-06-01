BMW Group used its Americas retailer meeting in Nashville last week to lay out MINI’s near-term product plan, and the message was less about new models than about reminding buyers what the brand is supposed to feel like. The report came out earlier today on Automotive News citing dealers attending the event but asked not to be identified.

The May 27 event at Music City Center included a MINI presentation built around special editions and trim packages: the Paul Smith collaboration we saw last year in Tokyo, rally-inspired variants, and a Countryman Untamed Edition. MINI also told dealers it is reintroducing dual exhaust tips and adding fresh colors to the lineup.

The moves are part of what MINI described as an effort to recapture its original character as a quirky, customization-driven brand. “MINI is trying to get back to how it was launched in the U.S.,” one dealer said. “It’s an iconic, sporty, fun, unique brand.”

Recapturing The Charm of Minis

MINI relaunched in the American market in 2002 on the strength of that character — small cars with enough personalization options that no two on the road looked quite the same. The brand expanded significantly in the years that followed, adding nameplates and growing in size, a trajectory that diluted some of what had made it distinct.

The dealer said he welcomed the return to niche limited editions but added that he would have liked to see new nameplates announced alongside them. MINI canceled planned EVs for the U.S. market in the last few years due to tariff pressures, leaving a gap the special editions do not fill. “New leadership will get MINI back on track,” the dealer told Automotive News, “but it will take time.”

Earlier this year, the BMW Group in the United States has announced the appointment of Sean Green as Vice President of MINI Region Americas, effective May 1, 2026. Green arrives in the Americas following a distinguished tenure as head of BMW Group China, where he oversaw all facets of the brand’s operations in Beijing — and where we at BMWBLOG had the opportunity to meet him firsthand.