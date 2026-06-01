Article Summary
- U.S.-spec G80 BMW M3 production has been extended from February 2027 to late summer 2027
- The 2027 model year is the last for the M3 in the American market, with the G84 not arriving until 2028
- The G80 may be the last BMW M3 offered with a six-speed manual gearbox
If you were planning to order a G80 BMW M3 and thought your window was closing in early 2027, you have a bit more time. U.S. production of the current-generation M3 has been pushed back from February 2027 to late summer of the same year — a few months of breathing room that will help quite a bit if you’re still on the fence, or still waiting on an allocation.
What’s less clear is whether the production extension applies globally or only to American-market cars. It’s possible BMW is managing the G80’s wind-down differently by region, though that hasn’t been confirmed. For U.S. buyers, the current picture is simple enough: the 2027 model year is the last one you’ll be able to buy.
A Year Gap Between Generations
The more significant number in all of this isn’t the end date — it’s what comes after it. The G84 M3, the next generation, isn’t expected to arrive until 2028. That means there’s realistically a year or more where there is no new M3 in showrooms, unless there is excess inventory.
BMW is dealing with a production transition that goes beyond just swapping one M3 for another. The Munich plant where the current 3 Series and M3 are built is preparing for Neue Klasse production, specifically the NCAR platform that will underpin the next wave of BMW EVs. Alongside that, the G50 3 Series — the successor to the G20 — is due to replace the current car in November of this year. Whether that timeline leaves any room for continued G80 M3 production into 2026 and beyond at Munich is a legitimate open question. Building a current-gen M car alongside a new platform transition and a successor model is not a scheduling problem that resolves itself easily.
The Manual Question
Here’s the part that should give six-speed manual buyers particular urgency. The G80 M3 is one of the last performance sedans from any German brand that you can still buy with a proper manual gearbox. BMW M has offered it throughout the current generation’s life, and it has found real buyers — not in huge numbers globally, but around 50 percent in the U.S. for certain models.
The G84 M3 is unlikely to offer a manual. BMW M has not confirmed a stick-shift option for the next generation, and the direction of the division — toward electrification, hybrid systems, and the faster lap times that come from automatic gearboxes — makes a manual offering for the G84 about as probable as BMW bringing back a naturally aspirated inline-six. Possible, technically, but not the way to bet.
That makes the remaining production run of the G80 M3 the last realistic opportunity to buy a six-speed manual BMW M3, at least for the foreseeable future. The E46 M3 had one. The E90/E92 generation had one. The F80 had one. The G80 has one. After this, the line likely ends. Unless BMW M has a huge change of heart…
Get One While You Can
If you want a manual G80 M3 with a 2027 model year, you’re not out of time — but you’re not far from it either. The production extension to late summer 2027 is helpful, but allocations could still be finite and dealers in high-demand markets will fill them without much trouble.
The year-long gap before the G84 arrives also means the used market for late-production G80 M3s — especially manual cars — is likely to look different than it does today. Cars that are the last of a generation tend to hold value; cars that are the last to offer a specific drivetrain configuration tend to hold it even more stubbornly. Whether that’s a reason to buy now or a reason to buy later and wait for depreciation that may not come is, as ever, a personal calculation. But the clock is running.
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