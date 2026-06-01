Article Summary U.S.-spec G80 BMW M3 production has been extended from February 2027 to late summer 2027

The 2027 model year is the last for the M3 in the American market, with the G84 not arriving until 2028

The G80 may be the last BMW M3 offered with a six-speed manual gearbox

If you were planning to order a G80 BMW M3 and thought your window was closing in early 2027, you have a bit more time. U.S. production of the current-generation M3 has been pushed back from February 2027 to late summer of the same year — a few months of breathing room that will help quite a bit if you’re still on the fence, or still waiting on an allocation.

What’s less clear is whether the production extension applies globally or only to American-market cars. It’s possible BMW is managing the G80’s wind-down differently by region, though that hasn’t been confirmed. For U.S. buyers, the current picture is simple enough: the 2027 model year is the last one you’ll be able to buy.

A Year Gap Between Generations

The more significant number in all of this isn’t the end date — it’s what comes after it. The G84 M3, the next generation, isn’t expected to arrive until 2028. That means there’s realistically a year or more where there is no new M3 in showrooms, unless there is excess inventory.

BMW is dealing with a production transition that goes beyond just swapping one M3 for another. The Munich plant where the current 3 Series and M3 are built is preparing for Neue Klasse production, specifically the NCAR platform that will underpin the next wave of BMW EVs. Alongside that, the G50 3 Series — the successor to the G20 — is due to replace the current car in November of this year. Whether that timeline leaves any room for continued G80 M3 production into 2026 and beyond at Munich is a legitimate open question. Building a current-gen M car alongside a new platform transition and a successor model is not a scheduling problem that resolves itself easily.

The Manual Question

Here’s the part that should give six-speed manual buyers particular urgency. The G80 M3 is one of the last performance sedans from any German brand that you can still buy with a proper manual gearbox. BMW M has offered it throughout the current generation’s life, and it has found real buyers — not in huge numbers globally, but around 50 percent in the U.S. for certain models.

The G84 M3 is unlikely to offer a manual. BMW M has not confirmed a stick-shift option for the next generation, and the direction of the division — toward electrification, hybrid systems, and the faster lap times that come from automatic gearboxes — makes a manual offering for the G84 about as probable as BMW bringing back a naturally aspirated inline-six. Possible, technically, but not the way to bet.

That makes the remaining production run of the G80 M3 the last realistic opportunity to buy a six-speed manual BMW M3, at least for the foreseeable future. The E46 M3 had one. The E90/E92 generation had one. The F80 had one. The G80 has one. After this, the line likely ends. Unless BMW M has a huge change of heart…

Get One While You Can

If you want a manual G80 M3 with a 2027 model year, you’re not out of time — but you’re not far from it either. The production extension to late summer 2027 is helpful, but allocations could still be finite and dealers in high-demand markets will fill them without much trouble.

The year-long gap before the G84 arrives also means the used market for late-production G80 M3s — especially manual cars — is likely to look different than it does today. Cars that are the last of a generation tend to hold value; cars that are the last to offer a specific drivetrain configuration tend to hold it even more stubbornly. Whether that’s a reason to buy now or a reason to buy later and wait for depreciation that may not come is, as ever, a personal calculation. But the clock is running.