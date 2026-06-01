Article Summary Chris Harris drives McLaren F1 GTR Longtail chassis #028R, the final F1 GTR ever built.

The race-ready Longtail features BMW Motorsport’s legendary S70/2 V12, extreme aero, and a stripped-out analog cockpit.

The video captures the full sensory appeal of the F1 GTR, from flame-spitting shifts to its V12 howl and raw gear whine.

Few cars need less introduction than the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail. But when Chris Harris is the one walking around — and then driving — the final F1 GTR ever built, it becomes mandatory viewing. Chassis #028R is already special on paper: a BMW Motorsport-developed V12, FIA GT history, full Longtail aero, and all the raw, analog brutality that made the F1 such a legend. But the real appeal here is hearing it, watching it spit flames, and seeing Harris process the absurdity of driving one of the rarest and most intoxicating race cars ever made.

Chris Harris Walks Around the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail

After a quick, but glorious, introduction to the video showcasing some well-timed shifts that have the F1 GTR Longtail literally shooting flames, Harris takes us through a quick cockpit dive. The Longtail designation doesn’t do a whole lot differently in the cabin. However, we do get a quick rundown of how the race-ready GTR versions differ from the road car. It’s worth noting that Harris is one of likely very, very, few people who now have seat time in both. Toggle switches, carbon fiber, and a more exotic Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel — complete with “GTR” written in delightfully 90s font — make the GTR version a decidedly more focused machine. Exposed linkages dot the cabin, reminding you that this is a truly analog machine. Or, as Harris puts it “sexy.” Well, he puts it a little bit more colorfully, but this is a family establishment.

Harris dives into a little bit of history on this car, chassis #028R. It’s the last F1 GTR made by McLaren, and saw competition from the mid-1997 season; Nürburgring was its first challenge. It saw a total of eight FIA GT World Championship rounds. The legendary S70/2 engine — developed by, of course, BMW Motorsport — makes around 600 horsepower. Harris doesn’t mention it, but Longtail examples feature a slightly smaller 6.0 liters of displacement; this change improved throttle response and allegedly improved reliability for endurance racing. Harris continues to walk around the chassis and point out the various racing enhancements like louvres and, of course, the massive rear wing. Settling on the engine bay for a second, he points out the “6.1-liter engine” (which is actually a 6.0-liter) and admires the V12’s majesty.

Driving McLaren F1 GTR #028R

As Harris takes to the lap, we’re treated to an aural experience quite unlike anything else on the planet. As the S70/2 roars to life and Harris begins some warm-up laps, the combination of V12 yowl and gear whine is simply nothing short of car guy ASMR. Chris gives us a pretty good idea of what it’s like to drive, too. High-effort steering, clicky and satisfying inputs, and the relatable “am I really doing this?” exclamation make us feel like we’re right there with him. Start your Monday the right way and enjoy some F1 GTR Longtail content, complements of one of the best to ever do it.