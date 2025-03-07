The updated iX went into production this week, and it just so happens to be BMW’s longest-range electric model. In its most efficient guise, the zero-emission luxobarge can cover 701 kilometers (436 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. But before the end of the year, another electric SUV will claim the efficiency crown in the Bavarian lineup.

During the announcement for the 2026 iX start of production, BMW let it slip that its first Neue Klasse model will travel even farther. Scheduled to premiere this fall, the second-generation iX3 should cure range anxiety for most people. The iX already has a respectable range, higher than many gasoline cars today, especially of this size and weight. However, the charging infrastructure still leaves a lot to be desired, but the situation is improving year by year.

As BMWBLOG exclusively reported last month, all Neue Klasse EVs will deliver at least 600 kilometers (373 miles) of range. Some will cover as much as 900 kilometers (559 miles). This will be primarily possible by adopting the Gen6 batteries with round cells, which will provide a 20% boost in energy density compared to the Gen5 prismatic batteries currently in use.

Additionally, BMW is cutting the weight of its new motors by 10%. Additional tweaks will help improve overall vehicle efficiency by 20% versus current models. With support for 800V tech, ultra-fast DC charging at 260 kW to 400 kW will be technically possible. The Munich-based marque has pledged 30% quicker charging and 30% more range for Neue Klasse cars.

The all-new iX3, which goes into production late this year in Debrecen, Hungary, will lead the way. It is unclear which version will deliver over 700 km of range, but we reckon it won’t be the hot M60 xDrive. Our money is on the rumored 40, 40 xDrive, or 50 xDrive flavors. It would make sense for the rear-wheel-drive configuration to be the most efficient. However, BMW might choose to put bigger batteries only in the xDrive versions.

Logic tells us that the i3 sedan coming next year from the Munich plant should be even more efficient. With a presumably lower curb weight and a more aerodynamic body, it should top the iX3’s range. However, that’s assuming it will be offered with the same battery packs.