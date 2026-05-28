Article Summary The heated rear seats are only offered in conjunction with the Innovation Package.

European customers can now spec the new BMW iX3 with an Agave Green interior.

A cheaper iX3 40 joins the lineup with rear-wheel drive, a single motor, and a smaller battery.

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. BMW already has more than 50,000 orders for the new iX3, but demand could increase further now that a long-awaited feature is finally here. Heated rear seats are now available as an option in Europe for the NA5, following their debut on China’s long-wheelbase iX3 (NA6).

Mind you, this is not the first time we’ve seen heated rear seats on the standard-wheelbase iX3. The option was originally introduced on the NA5 in the United States earlier this month, when the configurator went live. It’s a standalone extra priced at $500 in the U.S. Over in Europe, things are a bit more complicated, as customers must first order the Innovation Package before they can add heated seats.

In its home market, Germany, the iX3’s heated rear seats command a €400 premium on top of the €1,900 package. The latter bundles a 3D head-up display, three-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

BMW iX3 Interior In A New Color: Agave Green

Heated rear seats are not the only change BMW is making inside the iX3 for the European market. Customers can now order the electric SUV with Agave Green bi-color upholstery featuring dark gray contrasting accents. It costs €300 and comes with a black finish for the door trim, central armrests, and the upper part of the dashboard.

Ordering the iX3 with an Agave Green interior also includes an anthracite headliner and footwell trim, along with aluminum front door sill trim. The lower section of the center console comes in rhodonite silver and features contour lighting. In the cargo area, BMW has also added a stainless-steel loading sill. It’s worth noting that Agave Green is not real leather, but Veganza, a marketing name for synthetic leather.

Rounding off the list of interior changes is an update to the infotainment system. iDrive X now supports the German-language version of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which relies on Amazon Alexa+ AI. BMW has already embedded this feature in vehicles produced since mid-April. German customers who have already taken delivery of the iX3 will receive the upgrade via an over-the-air software update rolling out now.

The BMW iX3 Also Gets New Colors, Wheels, And A Cheaper Version

These interior tweaks are part of a summer update BMW is launching in Europe for the iX3. The Neue Klasse electric SUV also gains a range of fresh Individual colors and 21-inch Jet Black wheels in the 1051 M design. However, the most notable addition is the launch of a more affordable iX3 40 version with rear-wheel drive and a smaller battery.

BMW builds the standard-wheelbase iX3 in Hungary, with both the 40 and 50 xDrive versions assembled at the all-new Debrecen plant.