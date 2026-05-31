Article Summary The BMW M3 CS Handschalter has an estimated 800-900 units for the U.S. market, with most dealers already carrying a wait list.

Some dealers are charging up to $25,000 over MSRP, consistent with how Porsche and Ferrari handle limited, high-demand cars.

America now buys more manual M cars than any other market, and the Handschalter's demand makes the case for keeping the three-pedal option in future M cars.

A few months ago I stood next to the G80 BMW M3 CS Handschalter and talked myself into skepticism. The CS name has a specific meaning in this company’s history. The E46 M3 CSL was lighter and sharper than the standard car. The F80 M3 CS made 453 horsepower against the standard car’s 425. The G82 M4 CS pushed the S58 to 543 horsepower. Every CS in memory has added something beyond a cosmetic package. The Handschalter gets the CS tuning, the CS-specific parts, the colors, all of it — just not a power bump over the standard G80 M3. For a car wearing the CS badge, I thought that missing horsepower would be a sticking point. I was wrong, and the market has been happy to prove it.

The Allocation Picture Is Interesting

Demand for this car has outrun supply by a distance, and the way units are being distributed is making the wait lists longer. BMW M Certified dealers are reportedly receiving two units each. BMW USA currently lists 18 BMW M Motorsport Centers across the country, though whether that designation is identical to M Certified for sales purposes is not confirmed. Beyond those stores, there are roughly 370 BMW dealers in America. The working rumor is that non-M Certified stores get one unit apiece, with a second available only if another dealer passes on an allocation.

We’re hearing that there might be around 800 to 900 units for the entire U.S. market. At most dealers, there is already a list before the cars arrive. We know this firsthand. Someone close to our team has been trying to buy one, and we called around to several dealers. Most had nothing to offer or a list with no space on it. Our contacts at Hendrick BMW are the ones who ultimately came through with an allocation.

The ADM Situation Is Frustrating and Also Not Surprising

Some dealers are charging above sticker, anywhere from a few thousand dollars to $25,000 over MSRP. That stings, and nobody is pretending otherwise. But Porsche has operated this way on GT cars for years. Ferrari allocates to preferred customers and marks up on the secondary market. When a genuinely limited car meets real demand, the price adjusts. The M3 CS Handschalter is not the first BMW to attract a market adjustment, and if BMW M keeps building cars people actually want, it will not be the last. If you find one at sticker, stop reading this and go sign the paperwork.

Why Americans Want a Manual M3 More Than Anyone Expected

For decades the running joke was that Americans could not drive a stick. Europe kept the manual alive out of habit and fuel costs while the U.S. went automatic and never came back. That story has inverted, at least inside the M division. The G87 M2 sells close to half its U.S. volume with a manual gearbox. Most manual-transmission M cars worldwide are sold in America, not Germany, not the UK.

So when BMW builds a rear-wheel-drive G80 M3 with the S58, CS tuning, CS hardware, a six-speed manual, and then paints it in Imola Red or Techno Violet, the American M buyer does not need a sales pitch. That is the exact car people have been asking for out loud, on forums, at events, in comments sections, for years. And now BMW has given us one more future classic.

What This Should Mean for the Cars That Come Next

We are also hearing, through some sources, that this is not the last manual variant in the current generation of M cars. I am not going to run ahead of that. The larger question is what happens when BMW M moves to the next round of cars. The replacements for the G87 M2 and G80 M3 are still at least 2 years away, so there is time for the wizards in Garching to rethink the gearbox strategy. Honestly, it would be a shame not to.

The Handschalter’s wait lists and ADMs are real data and feedback. BMW M now has a car that sold out before it arrived, drew premiums at dealers, and generated more social media activity than any M car in recent memory. If that does not make the case for keeping the three-pedal option alive into the next generation, it is hard to know what would.

My complaint about the power output stands. A CS with the same output as the base car still feels like a missed opportunity, and I am not backing off that. But the market answered the question I thought was open, and it answered it clearly. The six-speed was enough.