Five genuine M Division cars from $53,000 — including a diesel estate that may be the last of its kind.

Article Summary The M240i, M340i, M440i, M340d, and i4 M60 are genuine M Performance Automobiles built by M GmbH — not Sport Package variants with a badge upgrade.

The M340d Touring (Europe only) pairs 516 lb-ft of diesel torque with M Performance hardware and 46 mpg — and may be the last diesel M Division estate BMW ever makes.

Starting at $53,000, the M240i is the most fun-per-dollar BMW currently sells, with the B58 inline-six, rear-wheel drive, and an M Sport differential standard.

The average new car in America sold for $49,461 in April 2026, according to Kelley Blue Book. A base 2026 M3 Competition xDrive starts at $88,900. That’s a nearly $40,000 gap, and BMW has spent the past decade building cars to fill it — some of which aren’t M3 substitutes at all. Some of them are genuine BMW M Performance Automobiles.

The M240i, M340i, M440i, and i4 M60 are not Sport Package variants with a badge upgrade. They are BMW M Performance Automobiles, positioned within BMW M’s broader lineup, with M Performance powertrain calibrations, M Sport differential hardware where fitted, M Sport brakes, and chassis tuning that goes beyond a regular Sport or M Sport appearance package. The M3 is a pure M car. The M240i is not a cosmetically upgraded 228i. The difference between M Performance, M Sport, and plain Sport trim is real, and most buyers walking into a dealership have no idea where the line is.

This list draws it. Five M Performance Automobiles you can actually buy in 2026 — one of them only if you’re not in North America — ranked, priced, and given straight verdicts.

1. 2026 BMW M240i Coupe (G42)

M Performance Automobile · From $53,600 RWD / $55,600 xDrive · 382 hp · 0–60 in 4.5 sec RWD / 4.1 sec xDrive

The G42 M240i is the most fun-per-dollar BMW currently sells, and it isn’t close. The B58 inline-six sits in the smallest, lightest two-door body BMW offers short of an M2. The rear-wheel-drive version at $53,600 is the one to buy. It will oversteer when you ask it to. The xDrive variant is quicker and grippier, but noticeably less alive.

The M240i is not just a 230i with bigger wheels and an M badge. It sits in BMW’s M Performance tier for a reason: Adaptive M suspension, an M Sport differential, upgraded M Sport brakes, and the B58 straight-six give it real performance hardware, even if it stops short of the full M2 treatment.

The M2 it vaguely evokes had sharper steering — nobody disputes that — but the G87 M2 costs $15,400 more than the rear-wheel-drive M240i, or $13,400 more than the xDrive car. The M240i does many of the same everyday party tricks for a lot less money, in a body that’s a bit more understated.

Verdict: Buy the rear-wheel-drive version. Six cylinders, real M Performance hardware, $53,600.

2. 2026 BMW M340i Sedan (G20)

M Performance Automobile · From $62,300 RWD / $64,300 xDrive · 386 hp · 0–60 in 4.1 sec xDrive

The M340i gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system on its B58, with combined output now rated at 386 horsepower. The pull starts around 1,800 rpm and doesn’t let go. The xDrive version does 60 in 4.1 seconds. Five years ago that was M3 territory.

The M340i comes standard with serious M Performance hardware, including the M Sport Differential and M Sport Brakes, while the chassis is M-tuned and can be equipped with Adaptive M suspension depending on configuration and market. Four doors, a real trunk, enough daily civility that your passengers don’t notice you’re hustling it. It’s the car you buy when you have a family but haven’t fully made your peace with that fact.

The G20 has been in production since late 2018. BMW’s next 3 Series era is approaching, with Neue Klasse EVs arriving alongside the next generation of combustion 3 Series models. The current car still drives better than most of what it competes against, but knowing the next generation is coming is worth factoring into a buying decision. The 50 Jahre Edition this year — with heritage-inspired paint finishes, an M Performance exhaust, and a $75,200 price tag — is BMW’s own acknowledgment that the clock is running on this body.

Verdict: The sleeper on this list. Faster than it looks, more capable than the price suggests, and quiet enough about it that nobody at the stoplight knows. Buy RWD if you’re in a dry state. The next 3 Series generation is coming — decide how much that matters to you.

3. 2026 BMW M440i Coupe (G22)

M Performance Automobile · From $66,300 RWD / $69,100 xDrive · 386 hp · 0–60 in ~4.4 sec

The M440i Coupe is what happens when you take the M340i’s M Performance formula and put it in a body people actually stop to look at. Same B58 with 48-volt mild-hybrid assist, same M Performance chassis tuning, same broad character — just two doors, a lower roofline, and a kidney grille that BMW described as “bold” and which has since become familiar enough that the argument has mostly moved on.

At $66,300, it’s $4,000 more than the M340i for two fewer doors and a slightly tighter rear. Whether that trade makes sense depends entirely on your life. No children in the back seat on a regular basis? The Coupe’s proportions are better, the body is stiffer, and driving it feels marginally more purposeful than the sedan. Audi’s compact luxury lineup has been reshuffled, while the Mercedes CLE is now the more direct traditional rival. It is more refined and less engaging — which is exactly the right comparison to make if you’re choosing between them.

The Gran Coupe version ($65,100 base) splits the difference: four doors, hatchback practicality, the same M Performance drivetrain, and the sloping roofline that compresses the rear headroom enough to matter on a long trip. For most buyers, the Gran Coupe is the rational pick. The two-door Coupe is the one you buy because you want the coupe.

Verdict: Buy the two-door if your life permits it. The Gran Coupe if it doesn’t. Either way you’re getting the same B58-based M Performance package — the body choice is personal, not technical.

4. 2026 BMW i4 M60 Gran Coupe

M Performance Automobile · From $70,700 ($71,875 with destination) · Up to 593 hp · 0–60 in 3.6 sec

The i4 M60 replaces the previous i4 M50 as the top i4 variant, with a substantial power bump and a new badge for 2026. It now delivers up to 593 horsepower in Sport mode, via dual M eDrive motors with rear-biased xDrive. It does 60 in 3.6 seconds, which puts it deep into M-car territory, even if the M3 Competition xDrive remains the sharper and quicker car in serious performance use.

But the i4 M60 weighs roughly 5,000 pounds. It is heavy in a way that the B58-powered cars on this list are not, and the weight is present in direction changes, braking zones and overall driving dynamic.

Instead, what the M60 does offer is genuine M Performance Automobile status in an electric body: M-specific suspension tuning, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, rear-biased AWD calibration, and a character the rest of the EV segment mostly doesn’t attempt. The IconicSounds Electric system is optional and best left that way. The 278 miles of range on 19-inch wheels is competitive but not class-leading — and the coming Neue Klasse EVs are expected to push BMW’s electric range figures well beyond today’s i4.

Verdict: The EV on this list for people who want M Performance DNA in an electric car and aren’t willing to wait for Neue Klasse. Fast in a straight line, heavy in corners.

5. 2026 BMW M340d xDrive Sedan / Touring (G20/G21) — Europe and UK Only

M Performance Automobile · Europe/UK market only · 340 hp · 700 Nm / 516 lb-ft · 0–62 in 4.6 sec (sedan) / 4.8 sec (Touring) · 6.6–6.1 L/100 km WLTP combined

North American readers: the M340d doesn’t exist in your market. BMW hasn’t sold a diesel 3 Series in the US since 2018 and it isn’t starting now. This entry is for everyone else.

The M340d runs the same B57 3.0-liter straight-six diesel that powers the 340d family, but in M Performance state of tune: 340 horsepower, and 700 Nm / 516 lb-ft of torque available from 1,750 rpm. That torque number is what makes the car. The 48-volt mild-hybrid system adds electric fill-in and helps smooth out whatever turbo lag the twin-stage turbos don’t already handle. The result is 0–62 in 4.6 seconds in the sedan, 4.8 in the Touring — and unlike the M340i’s pull, which feels energetic, the M340d’s pull feels inexorable. It doesn’t rev to drama. It just goes.

Like the other M Performance Automobiles on this list, the M340d brings serious hardware: xDrive, M Sport braking, M Sport differential tuning, and M-specific chassis calibration, though exact standard equipment varies by market. There is no rear-wheel-drive option; BMW pairs the M340d exclusively with xDrive. The calibration is rear-biased enough in normal driving that you rarely think about it.

The Touring is the one to buy. It is difficult to make a case against it. Around 6.6–6.1 L/100 km WLTP combined, a proper estate boot, five seats, M Performance chassis — and an engine note that sounds nothing like an old-school diesel at pace. Top Gear once called the M340d Touring “secretly the best car BMW makes,” and the G20 LCI version hasn’t done much to undermine that argument.

Verdict: The M340d Touring is the most useful car on this list by a significant margin. 340 hp, 700 Nm / 516 lb-ft, enough boot space for a family holiday, and the kind of long-distance efficiency gasoline M Performance cars cannot match. If you’re in Europe and you commute long distances, there is no rational argument against it.