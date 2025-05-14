Gas-powered MINIs will be around longer than initially planned. The Oxford-based marque, part of the BMW Group, recently abandoned its plans for an all-electric lineup by 2030. It’s a decision combustion-engine enthusiasts have been waiting for, as it buys them more time to get an ICE-powered car.

The most fun MINI with a gas engine money can buy is this, the John Cooper Works from the F66 lineup. However, the hot hatch is far from perfect, as it’s missing a key feature: the manual gearbox. The clutch pedal isn’t coming back, so if you want a three-pedal JCW, or any other manual MINI for that matter, you’ll have to look on the used market.

Fresh press shots show a right-hand-drive JCW in Icy Sunshine Blue, with black stripes and two-tone 18-inch wheels. The roof and side mirror caps are also black, though you can opt for red or a body-matching color instead. Other fun color choices include Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, and Chili Red.

Once again, MINI is holding back from giving the more practical five-door Cooper (F65) the full John Cooper Works treatment. However, you can spec the larger hatchback with a confusingly named JCW trim. But that version is all show, with no extra go. The only way to get a five-door gas-powered MINI JCW is by stepping up to the much larger Countryman JCW, which comes with quad exhaust tips.

The smaller JCW hatch has a single exhaust tip, or does it? There’s another one hidden underneath the rear bumper. It features a valve that automatically opens above 3,000 rpm. Fun fact: the visible exhaust pipe is the largest in the BMW Group portfolio, though the sound coming out could be a bit louder to better match the car’s sporty character.

There’s already a JCW hatch without a combustion engine for those open to going electric. MINI makes the “J01” in China, so its chances of reaching the United States are slim to none. The BMW Group had intended to build the car in the UK starting in 2026, but those plans have been suspended.

Photos: MINI