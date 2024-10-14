MINI launched the second-generation Cooper Electric earlier this year with a confusingly named John Cooper Works trim level. However, that one is all show without any extra go since the upgrades are limited to visual tweaks inside and out. Today, the BMW-owned marque is introducing a true JCW variant for the “J01” model featuring a more potent electric motor.

While the Cooper SE offers 215 hp (160 kW) and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft), the new flagship in the lineup has 255 hp (190 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). It’s a decent upgrade, enough to enable a sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.9 seconds. That makes it 0.8 seconds quicker than the less powerful version of the electric hatchback.

Not only is it quicker than the Cooper SE but it’s also faster. By that we mean it has a higher top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h) instead of 105 mph (170 km/h). It doesn’t have a larger battery, so the lithium-ion pack has a gross energy content of 54.2 kWh. The extra power comes at the expense of range since the John Cooper Works can only do 231 miles (371 kilometers) on a single charger. The lesser Cooper SE has enough juice for 250 miles (402 km) in the WLTP cycle.

One neat feature the JCW version has is an electric boost function that unlocks a temporary 27 hp (20 kW). It’s activated by using the boost paddle on the steering wheel and is ideal for overtaking or when you just want quicker acceleration. MINI also fits the range-topping electric three-door hatchback with chunkier brakes and upgraded tires for extra grip.

As you can imagine, the design is essentially carried over from the namesake John Cooper Works trim level. We are noticing more JCW logos and red accents along with a chequered flag motif on the tailgate. In addition, MINI installs 18-inch aero wheels available exclusively on the flagship model. The interior is also instantly familiar but with ambient lighting for the panoramic roof. This feature is also reserved for the true JCW model.

MINI is exhibiting the John Cooper Works Electric at the 2024 Paris Motor Show starting today until October 20. The zero-emission hatchback is sharing the spotlight with its crossover equivalent, the John Cooper Works Aceman (J05). The two performance EVs are not coming to the United States for the time being. However, that could change in 2026 when production of the J01 and J05 will start in Oxford, UK.

In the meantime, the electric hatch and crossover in all of their configurations are exclusively built in China by Spotlight Automotive. It’s a 50:50 joint venture between MINI’s parent company BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. The two EVs are assembled at a new factory in Zhangjiagang, a city in the Jiangsu Province.

Source: MINI