Launching a new convertible in the SUV era seems like a risky move. After all, BMW dropped the 2 Series Convertible “F23” several years ago. It won’t be long before the Z4 and 8 Series cabrios are gone from the lineup as well. Additionally, we’re hearing there won’t be another 4 Series. Even if that happens, the BMW Group will still have a droptop model in its lineup.

The new MINI Cooper Convertible caters to those still wanting a small, chic car with a folding top. The BMW Group is likely in a better position now to make money with this product than with its predecessor. Why? Because it has decided to move production in-house. Instead of externalizing the model’s assembly in the Netherlands to VDL Nedcar, the “F67” is manufactured at home in Oxford, UK.

New images show the four-seat cabrio in a desirable specification. It’s the hotter Copper S painted in Chili Red and equipped with some of the most stylish wheels available today. The 18-inch Slide Spoke set with a two-tone paint costs extra, but we think it’s worth every penny. MINI is showing off the new Convertible with black side mirror caps, although you can alternatively have them painted in white. We’d stick to black to echo the exterior trim around the lights and grille.

For the interior, MINI opted to build the 2025 Cooper S Convertible with Vescin Nightshade Blue upholstery. If that’s not your cup of tea, Beige is also available, and it doesn’t look as dull as the name suggests. Although it has a tiny car, the “F67” has plenty of optional equipment to offer. Goodies vary from a head-up display and wireless charging to a Harman Kardon surround sound system and a Union Jack motif for the fabric roof.

In addition to the gasoline model, MINI wanted to offer an electric cabrio. However, the “J03” has allegedly been canceled.

Photos: MINI