In September 2023, MINI said it would build the fully electric Cooper and Aceman at the Oxford plant from 2026. However, late last year, BMWBLOG exclusively reported about a potential change of plans involving a delay until the start of production. It’s now official – the “J01” and “J05” will not hit the assembly line in the UK next year. The parent company BMW Group told Autocar magazine that a decision had been made to delay EV production indefinitely.

“Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford.”

When the announcement was made, the BMW Group said it would invest £600 million to prepare the Oxford site for the electric duo. That works out to $758M or €724M at current exchange rates. Autocar has learned most of the money has already been spent. However, a grant from the UK government won’t be taken anymore. The funds already spent went into upgrading the Swindon body pressing plant and extending the body shop. Additionally, MINI invested in logistics and setting up a dedicated area for installing batteries.

For now, the electric three-door hatchback and its five-door crossover sibling will be exclusively made in China. The zero-emission Cooper and Aceman are manufactured by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. The EVs are made at a new factory in Zhangjiagang, which has an annual production capacity of 160,000 vehicles.

There are nearly zero chances of seeing the China-made “J01” and “J05” in the United States. We had hoped the two would make it to North America once production started in Oxford. Since the future of the two UK-built electric cars is uncertain, the odds don’t look good for a US visa. Any potential new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration would further decrease the chances of seeing EV pair in the US.

Source: Autocar