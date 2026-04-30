Article Summary BMW Group Plant Leipzig handed 50 new MINI Countrymans to RB Leipzig as part of a long-term official mobility partnership announced in July 2024.

The partnership replaces a decade-long deal with Volkswagen and Porsche, bringing the club around €1 million annually and 70 vehicles total.

The MINI Countryman is the first MINI built in Germany, assembled at the same Leipzig plant just kilometers from Red Bull Arena.

BMW Group Plant Leipzig has delivered 50 new MINI Countrymans to RB Leipzig, the latest step in a long-term mobility partnership between the two organizations announced last July. The cars were built at the plant in Leipzig’s northwest — a few kilometers from the Red Bull Arena where the club plays its home games. The MINI Countryman is the first MINI model manufactured in Germany, making the delivery a neat local loop: a Leipzig football club driving cars built by Leipzig workers.

From Assembly Line to Training Ground

The BMW Group and RB Leipzig announced their long-term partnership in July 2024, with BMW Group Plant Leipzig becoming the club’s Official Mobility Partner. It ended the club’s previous decade-long arrangement with Volkswagen and Porsche. The old deal supplied around 50 vehicles. BMW is providing 70, along with a reported €1 million annually and a commitment to joint social initiatives across the region.

Players and training staff are now equipped with fully electric vehicles from the BMW and MINI lineup. The flagship: the MINI Countryman Electric, produced on-site in Leipzig. BMW branding has also moved into Red Bull Arena itself, appearing on LED banners and the giant screen during home games, with matchday activations planned throughout the season.

What makes it different from a standard automotive sponsorship is the geography. BMW didn’t ship these cars in from another country. They were assembled a few kilometers away, by people who very likely support the club. The company had been running a city-wide campaign in Leipzig before the partnership was even signed, reminding residents that their city now builds MINIs.

Leipzig’s Factory, Briefly Explained

BMW Group Plant Leipzig opened in 2005 with around 2,500 employees and a daily output of about 650 vehicles. It now employs over 7,000 people and produces up to 350,000 vehicles per year. The biggest shift came with the MINI Countryman. In late 2023, Leipzig became the first BMW Group plant to run two brands on a single production line — the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupé, and 2 Series Active Tourer sharing space with the third-generation MINI Countryman. It’s also the first MINI ever built in Germany, after the previous generation was assembled in the Netherlands. BMW invested over €1.6 billion in the Leipzig site since 2018 to make it happen.

The fully electric Countryman entered production in March 2024. Leipzig handles the entire battery manufacturing process in-house — cell painting, module assembly, and final battery production — and can build up to 300,000 high-voltage battery packs per year. The plant also supplies e-components for BMW models produced at other facilities. It’s not a satellite operation. It’s become a central node.

Two Clubs, One City

RB Leipzig’s own trajectory mirrors something of that same ambition. Founded in 2009, the club climbed from Germany’s fifth division to the Bundesliga in seven years, won back-to-back DFB-Pokal titles in 2022 and 2023, and is now a fixture in European competition.